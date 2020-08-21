Healthcare Heroes grateful for donations

CUMBERLAND — Mickie Seletyn said she was grateful for the recognition she and thousands of her coworkers received as the global pandemic struck.
Seletyn, a clinical research nurse at the Schwab Family Cancer Center, is among more than 2,000 employees that each received a $100 gift card from the Western Maryland Health System Foundation's Healthcare Heroes Fund.
Seletyn and her husband Sam, a hospital associate chaplain and relief employee whose duties included handing out face masks and taking temperatures of patients that arrived at the hospital when the pandemic hit, received gift cards to be used at Martin’s grocery store.
“It really helped us," she said and added that $200 worth of groceries "goes a long way."
Seletyn also appreciates a small food market hospital officials created to save workers a stop on their way home.
When the pandemic was new, the mini store provided an added comfort for nurses dressed in work scrubs that didn't feel well-received in public markets, she said.
The in-house store for employees sells items including eggs, milk, bread, soup and macaroni and cheese.
“And they also had toilet paper,” Seletyn said. “It was very easy to just stop by there on the way out the door.”
Prices at the hospital’s mini market are good, she said.
“They weren’t doing it for profit,” Seletyn, who has worked for the hospital system for 25 years, said. “It was for us.”
She also said her “managers have been awesome” and the health system did a “marvelous” job to keep employees safe as the novel coronavirus made its way into the area.
“I felt that this was one of the safest places to be,” she said of the hospital system.
UPMC Western Maryland, nurses, doctors and technicians are still on the front lines and working from home is not an option, Karen Johnson, chief development officer of the WMHS Foundation wrote in a letter to promote the Healthcare Heroes and tax-deductible donations to the campaign.
The Heroes program “was truly a grassroots beginning,” she said via email.
“When COVID images and stories hit, we began receiving calls from individuals and businesses asking what they could do to help,” Johnson said. “We were overwhelmed ... with offers of food, money, masks, and equipment. It was obvious the community wanted to support health care workers during this crucial time, so we wanted to create a channel to make that happen.”
She approached UPMC Western Maryland President Barry Ronan and her 22-member foundation board with the idea of a fundraising campaign directed to health care employee appreciation.
“We decided the appreciation piece would be to give each employee a grocery gift card, because that’s something everyone can use,” Johnson said. “We wanted to be sure we gave a card to every single employee, without regard to their position at UPMC Western Maryland. We were clear in our communications that this was not a charity fund based on need, but a recognition of their work and our gratitude.”
The foundation approved the campaign understanding that “this would be like no other appeal we’ve undertaken, because we would need to guarantee, as a foundation, that we would support all 2,150 employees — a $215,000 commitment,” Johnson said.
“We hoped to raise around $75,000, complement that with our upcoming golf tournament, and make up the difference from our foundation board,” she said. “We anticipate a $90,000 net from the September golf event.”
The foundation also wanted to give donors the opportunity to send a personal tribute to a health care hero.
“And 71 tributes were dedicated during the campaign,” she said. “Each tribute was shared in a personal letter to the honoree, and many were shared via social media.”
The campaign received 281 donations totaling $81,320.86, more than 100 food donations worth at least $26,000, around 18,000 face masks, and more than 2,000 personal protective equipment items.
“We purchased gift cards, nearly evenly divided between our hospital micro-mart/cafeteria (run by Aramark) and Martin’s,” Johnson said. “By offering on-site groceries, we can save employees one more stop and potential exposure at the end of a long day. For those who worked off site, we offered a grocery store gift card for curbside pick-up.”
In addition to the upcoming golf fundraiser, the foundation will launch a silent auction later this month.
“I’d encourage individuals to give by bidding if they would like,” Johnson said.
Linda Thomas, Allegany County deputy state's attorney and a member of the hospital’s community advisory board, has donated to the health system for many years.
While Thomas was able to work from home, she appreciated that hospital workers didn’t have that capability and was pleased to donate to the Heroes fund.
“We were in the throes of a lockdown (and) they were on the front lines,” she said.
“We depend on them to do their jobs,” Thomas said. “You never know when you could be the one in the (hospital) bed."
To donate or learn more, click here.
