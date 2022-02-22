KEYSER, W.Va. — The Mineral County Healthy Grandfamilies Coalition will hold kickoff events for its spring Healthy Grandfamilies Series March 7 at 6 p.m. at Frankfort Middle School and March 8 at 6 p.m. at Keyser Middle School.
The program consists of a series of free discussion groups that provides information and resources to grandparents raising one or more grandchildren.
Topics include parenting in the 21st century, family relationships, technology, social media, nutrition, legal issues and documents, healthy lifestyles, stress management, navigating the public school system and family response to addiction.
The sessions will be conducted through Zoom and telephone call-in. Technical support will be provided.
In addition to the discussion groups, the program provides up to six months of social work support services such as a comprehensive intake assessment, help to locate community resources, advocacy services and confidential assistance in addressing unmet needs through an action planning process.
Participants will receive a free prepackaged meal and printed program materials. Door prizes will be available. Participants will also have an opportunity to meet the various community presenters and to ask questions.
Those interested should RSVP by calling or emailing Chip Bolyard at 304-788-4220, ext. 23 or charles.bolyard@k12.wv.us or Wesley Stullenbarger at 304-788-5788 or wesley.stullenbarger@k12.wv.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.