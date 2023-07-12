OAKLAND — Because trails were proposed along the Wild Youghiogheny River without community input more than a year ago, local residents on Monday were grateful for a public hearing to address a different project slated for the area.
Garrett County and the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration plan to replace the Swallow Falls Road bridge over the Youghiogheny River, a state-designated Scenic and Wild River.
As part of the process for the Department of Natural Resources to authorize construction of a new bridge, the organization held a public hearing on the issue at Garrett County Community College.
Mary Owens, director of planning and conservation programs for the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, said the existing bridge is a temporary, single-lane truss structure.
“It was placed over the original two-span bridge in 2011 when that bridge had to be closed because it had severe structural deterioration and was becoming a hazard,” she said and added the average daily traffic on the bridge includes 400 to 465 vehicles.
“The original bridge is 20 feet wide and 101 feet long and the new bridge will be bigger.”
The proposed structure will be designed to meet Federal Highway Administration standards and include two each travel and bicycle lanes, and a sidewalk for a total area of 35 by 120 feet, Owens said.
Because the project involves impacts to the Scenic and Wild River Corridor, DNR must approve an exception to protective regulations for construction to proceed.
“These river areas are designated because they are unique and outstanding for a variety of reasons,” Owens said. “They are important not just to the immediate community but to the entire region.”
As part of the exception process, the department held a public hearing Monday at Garrett College to describe the project and its impact on the Wild Yough, comply with state regulations and give the public a chance to comment on the proposal.
“State policy is to preserve and protect these areas,” Owens said. “The goal is to keep them in a natural and undeveloped state.”
DNR was first made aware of a bridge replacement plan in May 2018, the department’s media relations manager, Gregg Bortz, said via email.
“The formal application was made in September 2022 and the environmental assessment was provided in June,” he said.
Wendy Wolcott is director of Maryland operations at Greenman-Pedersen, Inc. — Garrett County’s engineering consultant for the project.
“The project to replace the bridge was initiated in 2017,” she said. “The bridge type, size and location was developed ... in 2018.”
Design options for the plan include reconstruction of the bridge on the existing alignment with or without a temporary bridge, building the structure on an offset alignment and creation of stormwater management, retaining walls and a raised profile.
“The purpose of tonight is to come to a consensus on a preferred alternative that is resulting from this Scenic and Wild River assessment process,” Wolcott said. “Once that is identified, then the project goes into the transportation planning and environmental evaluation process.”
Nearly 30 people signed up to speak at the hearing.
Steve Storck owns property in the Wild Yough scenic corridor.
He talked of the combined county and state application for the project, and said the Youghiogheny River Advisory Board needs to be involved in the project’s design plan.
“Like this meeting, the Advisory Board’s input is required under (the Code of Maryland Regulations),” he said. “This is the stated intent of legislators in their 1976 designation of the Youghiogheny as Maryland’s only Wild river.”
John Bambacus, former state senator and mayor of Frostburg, is a member of the Garrett County Forestry Board who lives about a mile above the Wild Yough corridor.
“I’m in opposition to all of the proposals that are before us tonight,” he said.
He asked that county commissioners and DNR consider “using a much narrower and a much more primitive bridge.”
For more than 50 years, vehicles have been able to cross the bridge, Bambacus said and added some of the options presented reminded him of more urban areas.
“This is one of the most pristine areas in the entire county,” he said. “There’s no need to build a 35-foot bridge.”
Garrett County resident Ann Bristow asked who convenes the Youghiogheny River Advisory Board.
“No one has really answered that question,” she said. “We should have clarity on that. (The board) should be part of this before anything moves forward.”
Del. Jim Hinebaugh lives near the bridge.
“I would really like to see DNR go with an option that keeps the road open,” he said. “Depending on the time of year that the construction happens that could have an impact on a lot of people.”
Garrett County Commissioner Larry Tichnell also said he wants the road to remain open.
“I’m a farmer,” he said. “I know what the impact (closing the road) will have on moving the equipment around.”
Oakland Volunteer Fire Department Chief John Feather talked of the need to consider public safety when making plans for the bridge.
The new bridge should be heavy and wide enough for emergency vehicles, he said.
“We probably run to Swallow Falls State Park an average of three to four times a month during the summer months,” Feather said. “We cannot get our apparatus across ... because the bridge is too narrow.”
On Wednesday, Bortz said public comments will be collected until the close of business July 17.
Written and oral testimony will be accepted via email to swallowfallsbridge.dnr@maryland.gov or U.S. mail to Maryland Park Service — Planning, 580 Taylor Avenue, E-3, Annapolis, MD 21401.
