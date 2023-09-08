CUMBERLAND — Expenses that public officials incur, including to attend various functions, add up over time, Joe George said.
He spoke Tuesday at a public hearing held to consider salary increases for the mayor and City Council members.
George, who served as a Cumberland City Council member from September 2021 to December 2022, said he supports the pay raises.
“I know you guys don’t do this job for the money,” he told the council. “We can’t make this job a financial burden.”
Current annual salaries are $7,200 for the mayor and $4,800 for City Council members.
Those compensation rates have not been changed since 1981, according to city officials.
A city resolution aims to increase the yearly pay to $15,000 for the mayor and $10,000 for city council members.
The mayor and council are expected to vote on the raises at a Sept. 19 meeting.
If approved, the higher pay will be retroactive to July 1.
Meanwhile, Maryland’s minimum hourly wage will be $15 beginning Jan. 1 under a bill from Gov. Wes Moore that passed in the General Assembly earlier this year.
In other city news, the council:
• Approved second and third readings of an ordinance that pertains to short-term rentals.
Cumberland Administrator Jeff Silka said there are roughly 60 short-term rentals, including Airbnbs, in the city.
The new regulation will provide for the city to take action, including for tax collection and safety inspections, of the businesses, he said.
• Accepted a $133,210 bid from Southern Corrosion, Inc. for a maximum water tank maintenance service contract for fiscal year ‘24.
• Authorized an agreement between the Maryland Department of Transportation — State Highway Administration and Cumberland for replacement of the bridge on Fayette Street over the CSX railway, with the city’s cost-share portion estimated at $106,951, which is 20% of the total estimated $534,758 cost.
• Received from Sen. Mike McKay copies of “The 90 Day Report: A Review of the 2023 Legislative Session.”
The document includes the status of legislation and funding sponsored or co-sponsored by McKay.
“We’re all about transparency,” he said.
