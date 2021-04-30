Cresaptown, MD (21502)

Today

Rain showers along with windy conditions. High 62F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.