CLAY, W.Va. — It took a miracle to deny Frankfort a trip to the state tournament on Thursday.
With a 4-10 record, on the road in a packed, hostile environment at Clay County (12-3) — nobody gave the Falcons a chance. Yet for 31 minutes and 58 seconds, Frankfort played flawless basketball to take a 55-52 edge into the waning moments.
The effort was worthy of Charleston, but fate had other ideas.
Colten Pritt dribbled down the floor and banked in a deep, off-balance 3-pointer at the buzzer to send it to overtime, a dagger to the heart of the inspired Falcons. Deflated, Frankfort didn't have gas for the extra period, and Clay County pulled away to win 70-60 in OT to take the Class AA, Region II co-title.
"It sucks when a 3-point shot beats you, but it really sucks when a bank shot beats you," Falcons head coach Scott Slider said. "That's a great basketball team that we just played hard against.
"Our kids played their butts off tonight. They did everything that we asked them to do. They stuck to our game-plan, we ran great offense, we played really solid defense."
The Panther fans sat stunned and nervous. The team they expected to roll over was more than up to the challenge: Frankfort had all but beaten them.
Clay thought it had won moments prior after an errant pass led to a finish from Curtis Litton, capping a 10-point swing that put the Panthers ahead 52-51 with 1:38 left — their first lead since the second frame — and sending the crowd into a strident frenzy.
Frankfort responded with a quartet of free throws by Jake Clark and Jansen Moreland to set the stage for either euphoria or tragedy with 9.1 remaining on the clock.
That's when Pritt — who ended with a game-high 18 points on seven buckets, four of the 3-point variety — hit a basket every kid dreams of, and Clay dominated overtime 15-5 to ensure it would be the squad cutting down its home nets.
The Falcons couldn't have executed their game-plan better up to that point.
Frankfort hit three 3-pointers in the first to stay within one, then Brock Robinette was unconscious in the second scoring 14 points — including a trio of treys — to fuel an 18-4 run that lifted his squad to a 36-29 halftime edge.
Just when it looked like Clay would mount its inevitable comeback, trimming its deficit to five with three minutes left in the third after three of Tanner Faulkner's 14 points, Bryson Lane buried one of his two triples to take a 46-36 margin into the fourth.
"We kind of thought if we hit some shots they were going to struggle with our 2-3 matchup (zone)," Slider said. "We played that to perfection. ... When you play good defense, it always translates into good offense.
"We got good looks, got open shooters, got good paint touches. Bigs kicked it out to the perimeter guys and we got good looks."
Robinette and Clark both tallied 15 points apiece, and Brady Whitacre found his shot after a cold stretch to end the season, sinking three triples to end with 12.
Add in Moreland's six along with Colton McTaggart and Bryceton Daubenmire, who both battled down low among the trees on the other side, and Frankfort's six seniors left nothing on the floor.
"I was waiting for Brock Robinette to have a great game, and he picked a great game to have a great game," Slider said. "We were so close to getting to Charleston next week.
"Brady came in and played well for us. Daubenmire played well for us. Jansen hit big foul shots and played well for us. Colton McTaggart came off the bench and started for us tonight."
Clay had five scorers with at least nine points. In addition to Pritt's and Faulkner's combined 32 points, Litton finished with 17, Ethan Burkhamer scored 10 and Grant Krajeski garnered nine.
The Panthers made 29 field goals to Frankfort's 18. The Falcons shot 12 for 15 at the line compared to 5 for 8 for Clay, and they hit one more three — 9 to 8 — to make up for the deficit in the overtime affair.
Clay County now moves on to the state tournament, where it was awarded the No. 4 seed in Class AA.
Though the record isn't what Slider had imagined for Frankfort, the team left a lasting impression. To overcome all the disruptions COVID caused and bounce back from a losing streak in the biggest moment of the year, it was nothing short of miraculous.
"It's a shame it was a 10-point margin," Slider said, "because that game wasn't a 10-point margin. It was a one-point game."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.