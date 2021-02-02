CUMBERLAND — Minor damage occurred to a Poppy Street residence early Monday afternoon following an accidental fire involving a heater being used to prevent pipes from freezing, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.
Investigators said the 2:05 p.m. fire extinguished itself due to a lack of oxygen inside the basement at 13502 Poppy St., which is located off U.S. 220.
Investigation of the smell of smoke by a neighbor led to the discovery of the blaze that occurred when a portable electric heater placed on a work bench ignited nearby combustible materials, fire officials said.
Damage was reportedly estimated at $1,500 to the structure and $1,000 in contents at the property of Laura May Weimer.
Bowling Green Volunteer Fire Department responded.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.