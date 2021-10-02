CUMBERLAND, Md. — Allegany wide receiver Solomon Green was playing for more than just his team against Smithsburg on Friday night.
Less than 24 hours before kickoff, the senior found out his brother had passed away. With a heavy heart and his family’s blessing, Green decided to play.
And Green paid tribute to him during the third quarter, when Brody Williams hit the streaking wide-out on a slant for a five-yard touchdown, sending the Greenway Avenue Stadium crowd into a frenzy.
The No. 4 Campers would go on to rout Smithsburg, 48-23; fittingly, six different Allegany players accounted for its seven touchdowns.
When Green needed them most, his teammates had his back.
“The way he played today after what he went through, it’s just huge for us. You feel good for him,” Allegany head coach Bryan Hansel said of Green, who caught three passes for 47 yards and added 20 more on the ground. “We wanted to get Sully involved.”
“(Green’s brother) Steven Jackson, that kid lit up a room, I played middle school and high school basketball with him. Sully decided to come here and play, supported by his family. To get that touchdown, it’s big. I’m proud of him.”
Though it hardly felt important after the fact, Allegany improved to 4-1 with the victory, putting itself in prime position for a home playoff matchup.
The Campers set the tone Friday in the running game.
Braylon White pounded the Leopards for a game-high 104 yards on 12 carries, all in the first half, and Trevor Milburn added 81 yards on seven touches. Williams had seven carries for 77 yards. Brayden Hedrick needed only five tries to travel 70 yards.
All four backs ended up in the end zone, and along with Cayden Bratton — who scored on an eight-yard carry — the Campers’ seemingly infinite options in the ground game made it impossible for Smithsburg to get stops.
The Campers ended with 424 rushing yards on 42 attempts.
“I think it’s important when we get both halfbacks, (Hedrick) and Trevor going, and Braylon is always a constant in the middle,” Hansel said. “Sully on the edge, he’s catching the ball better and moving better. He’s playing with confidence.”
It all starts up front. Logan King, Connor Sevinsky, Angelo Destefano, Alex Kennell and Brendan Hogamier — all upperclassmen — created gaping hole after gaping hole for Allegany’s ballcarriers.
“We are so hard on Logan King in practice. We beat him up, I swear we do, and he just plays harder each chance he gets,” Hansel said. “Led by seniors, Connor and Angelo on the left side. And you’re rounding in with Alex and Brendan as juniors, I think they keep getting better each week.
“They were physical up front. They got off the football and up to the second level. We talk all the time, stay engaged in blocks. Make a guy tackle a running back with one arm, and Braylon is hard to tackle with one arm.”
Before Smithsburg ended with two quick touchdown passes late in the fourth quarter, it was all Allegany.
The lead peaked at 48-9 when Williams carried the ball 53 yards to the house with two minutes left in the third quarter to bring on a running clock.
After the Allegany defense forced a three-and-out on Smithsburg’s opening possession of the second half, the center snapped the ball over punter Cameron Rejonis’ head and Brett Patterson recovered on the Smithsburg five-yard line.
Williams hooked up with Green on a slant the next play for a 42-6 lead.
Five different Allegany running backs hit pay-dirt during the opening half.
White accounted for the final TD before the break, at which point the Campers led 35-6. White capped an 11-play, 67-yard drive with a four-yard score with 20 seconds left.
Bratton touched the ball just once before halftime, but he struck gold with an eight-yard scoring rush with 5:18 left in the second for a 28-6 lead. Milburn added a 10-yard rushing score.
The Campers punted on their first series but scored on their ensuing five possessions, beginning with a nifty play design by Allegany that led to a 17-yard Williams rushing TD. Green darted into the flat on the snap and Williams faked a halfback toss to his left, drawing the defense, and Williams kept it and scampered just inside the right pylon for a 7-0 lead.
Green did end up being the target on a screen during the second quarter, and he reversed field for a 33-yard gain. Hedrick scored from 50 yards out on the very next play.
Allegany’s defense held Smithsburg to just 120 yards of total offense before intermission. Feature back Ashton Redman had minus 2 yards on four carries before his final run of the half, which carried for 30 yards.
Rejonis made both of his field goal attempts for all of the Leopards’ first-half points. He added a 36-yarder during the third quarter. Allegany’s Blake Powell was 5 for 5 on PAT’s in the first half.
Smithsburg quarterback Dylan Moser completed 15 of 29 passes for 206 yards and two touchdowns: a 60-yard shovel pass to Redman and a 20-yard connection with Chase Cohen during the fourth quarter.
Allegany now turns to winless Southern, who hasn’t played in two weeks due to a COVID-19 issue.
With the latter half of the Campers’ schedule loaded with tough opposition, they’re taking it one step at a time.
“Every game is important now, and we’re right where we want to be,” Hansel said. “We can’t lose focus on the end game.”
