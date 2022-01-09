Poor Rip Van Winkle, asleep for 20 years! His business was a failure because he did not work very hard — he had a lazy streak. His wife made things worse because she humiliated him morning, noon and night.
A strange little man gives him a drink and he becomes so drunk that he falls asleep against a tree with his rifle beside him. When he awakens, his gun has completely rusted out. While he slept for two decades, he missed the American Revolution, the death of his wife, the marriage of his daughter and the birth of his grandson.
The good thing that came about from his nap was that his age now gave him an excuse to be idle. If ever there is an anti-hero in American literature it is Rip.
Van Winkle has a few character flaws: He has no ambition, he does not work hard for himself, and he does not rise above where he began. He just likes to chat and have friends.
Does this sound like some of your employees or perhaps you see a little piece of yourself in Old Rip? Are you still trying to do business or manage your employees as you did 20 years ago? Things have changed, especially during this never-ending pandemic. It is an entirely different world out here. We need to approach things differently than we did, even two years ago.
Cookie cutter solutions don’t work anymore. (I’m sure there is the occasional instance, but not in general.) Is it possible that we don’t see the fact that what we are doing is not working because we are not sure what “else” to do? (Our brains are slowly going to sleep?) We also begin to lose sight of who we are and what we represent. Business needs to evolve with the times.
If this is the case try the following to “wake up to the present:”
• Endeavor to know.
Stop yourself from making assumptions. Ask questions, but don’t formulate the answer in your mind — listen to what the other person has to say. We think we “are in the know,” when in reality, we are not. We can learn when we listen with an open mind. After Rip Van Winkle awoke, things had changed.
• Be open to new possibilities.
We should be on the lookout for what needs tweaking, upgrading or even reworking.
When challenges knock at the door or threaten our business, don’t rely on what worked in the past. Open the door to new possibilities. You may find that when you take unexpected actions — great rewards can be waiting.
• Try something you have always wanted to — don’t restrict yourself.
Rip Van Winkle was content in his laziness and state of “unproductivity.” He felt relieved when he heard the news that his wife had passed on, he now had no one to remind him of his failures. You don’t have to “jump out of the box!” You should, though, stretch your comfort zone, don’t “settle” into it, even more.
Small businesses are responsible for a significant portion of the United States economic growth and generate more than $6 trillion in annual revenue. We employ half of private sector workers and create almost 80% of private sector jobs. We must all work to keep small businesses thriving.
Innovation is the lifeblood of the small business. It is time to wake up from our nap and keep up with what works now — ever thinking about what we can do for tomorrow and in this new year.
Heidi Shadel is a Cumberland business owner and graduate of Frostburg State University with a masters in business administration. Connect with her on LinkedIn, follow her on Twitter at Heidi Shadel @heidiann73 or email her at heidi@atr-hr.com.
