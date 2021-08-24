CUMBERLAND — Wesley Heinz was appointed executive director of the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad on Monday by a unanimous vote of the organization’s board of directors.
Heinz was hired June 9 as the interim director, replacing John Garner. The board voted to retain Heinz’s services after he completed a 60-day probationary period.
“Since stepping into the role of interim executive director, Mr. Heinz has embarked on an aggressive program to rebuild and reimagine the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad from the ground up with a focus on community-building initiatives,” said Del. Mike McKay, the railroad’s board president, in a news release issued Tuesday. “He has recentered the vision on positive passenger experiences through a historical lens while rebuilding positive relations in Cumberland, Frostburg and Ridgeley, West Virginia.”
McKay said Heinz has added new events, including the popular new Ice Cream Train ride for families, and also reinvigorated relationships in the business community.
“He has also created a focused plan of work to see the restoration of the Baldwin steam locomotive No. 1309 through to completion, which is imminently anticipated,” McKay said. “In all, his efforts have directly resulted in dramatically increased exposure, ridership and revenue, as well as a brand new image that we are sure, in a very short period of time, will make WMSR the pride of our community, our region,” said McKay.
Heinz has also been executive director of the Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad Company and Museum in Portland, Maine. His experience includes historic preservation, revenue-generating events, comprehensive fundraising and marketing.
“In his first two months, Heinz has increased daily performance, improved cost-saving measures and has identified opportunities through strategic planning in his former position with the Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad Co., which he is now transitioning out of,” according to the release.
Heinz, originally from Memphis, Tennessee, has lived in New York, Atlanta and Chicago. He has worked in diverse industries including stints with Samsung, Microsoft, Walmart and Procter & Gamble in sales and marketing. However, he has been a train enthusiast since he was a young boy and eventually landed in the scenic railroad industry.
Prior to coming to Cumberland, Heinz assisted with equipment and right-of-way challenges for the WMSR as well as providing expertise for the restoration of the steam locomotive.
“Heinz is extremely knowledgeable about steam locomotives, and has served on the operating and restoration crews of several different locomotives, including Nickel Plate Road No. 765, Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad Co. & Museums’ fleet of engines, Southern Railway no. 4501, and WMSR’s no. 1309,” according to the release.
