MATHIAS, W.Va. — A Maryland State Police helicopter crew assisted West Virginia first responders Saturday afternoon with the rescue of a driver injured following a vehicle pursuit in Hardy County.
Trooper 5, the state police helicopter based at the Greater Cumberland Regional Airport, was summoned about 11 a.m., after first responders encountered dangerous conditions while attempting to access the suspect in the Howards Lick Road area.
According to Maryland State Police, the male victim was injured when he attempted to flee down a steep embankment, ultimately falling 200 yards. No information about the incident was available from West Virginia authorities Sunday evening.
As the helicopter hovered 80-feet above, a trooper/paramedic was lowered to the victim, who was hoisted to the helicopter. The victim was taken to Winchester Medical Center in Winchester, Virginia, for treatment of unspecified injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.