FROSTBURG — Former Frostburg State University President Herb. F. Reinhard died Thursday in Alpharetta, Georgia, the university said Friday. He was 91.
Reinhard was the university's 12th president, serving from 1986 to 1991. During his tenure, Frostburg State gained university status in 1987 and joined the University System of Maryland in 1988.
Reinhard is credited with increasing enrollment and faculty, and securing funding for the Woodward D. Pealer Performing Arts Center, which opened in 1993. He was active in the local community and increased the university’s involvement in a number of regional initiatives, including the organization that became the Cumberland Theatre. He also launched Frostburg’s first capital campaign to fund equipment.
“My communications with him over the past several years showed the passion he had for Frostburg State University and the importance this school held for him as part of his long and successful career in higher education,” said Frostburg President Ron Nowaczyk. “He was particularly proud of his legacy when we moved from being a college to a university.”
Before arriving at Frostburg, Reinhard was president of Slippery Rock State College in Pennsylvania, leading that institution to university status in 1983. He became president of Morehead State University in Kentucky in 1984.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Warner Reinhard, their four children, eight grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.
A memorial service will be held Feb. 5 at 1:30 p.m. at Johns Creek Presbyterian Church, 10950 Bell Road, Johns Creek, Georgia. For more information, visit https://southcare-16518.meaningfulfunerals.net/obituary/dr-herbert-reinhard-jr.
