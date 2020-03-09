CUMBERLAND — Heritage Days organizers will be rolling out new features this year, including expanding the event from two to four days.
Members of several local heritage organizations have been working on plans to reinvigorate Heritage Days which first began in 1968.
Gayle Griffith, festival coordinator, said the family-friendly offerings on Baltimore and Washington streets will continue to be the central feature of the event.
“The street festival will remain the same on Saturday and Sunday,” said Griffith. “I think what you are going to see is a number of historical things wrapped around the street festival.”
Griffith said the participation of the Allegany County Historical Society and other heritage organizations have helped to introduce more period fare to the event.
Scheduled June 11 to 14, the 52nd Heritage Days will open with a Thursday kickoff dinner honoring the suffragette Elizabeth Lowndes to be held at the Woman’s Civic Club, Magruder House Headquarters. Friday programming will include the popular Allegany Museum Whiskey Rebellion Reception featuring tastings from regional small batch whiskey makers.
Saturday will feature live entertainment on Washington Street, traditional Heritage Days food and craft vendors, a new downtown “Touch The Truck” free children’s event, a Baltimore Street car show and an 18th Century Market and Fair on the grounds of Emmanuel Church and the Masonic Lodge.
“Heritage Days is a traditional part of the summer landscape of Cumberland,” said Griffith. “We have something to offer for everybody.”
With the help of Maryland Heritage Area Authority funding, some of the East Coast’s popular Revolutionary-era costumed actors are being invited.
Noted Connecticut-based George Washington historical actor John Koopman III will make an appearance. He will join a troupe of actors on Saturday evening to reenact President George Washington’s October 1794 dinner at Col. John Lynn’s house on Prospect Square.
Held at the Gordon-Roberts House, the ticketed event will offer a limited number of “Aide-de-Camp Cocktail” tickets and a smaller number of Washington Dinner tickets to dine in the ball room.
Ticketed guests will listen in on Washington’s conversations with his officers and friends. The re-enacted dinner will include Gen. Daniel Morgan, hero of the Battle of Cowpens. Morgan was also among the Virginia militiamen who served here in the French and Indian War and would have known Washington for nearly 40 years when they gathered here for the Whiskey Rebellion in 1794.
Koopman will appear throughout the weekend with an ensemble of Whiskey Rebellion era luminaries and soldiers portrayed by both professional and hobbyist re-enactors.
The new history fair is a companion event to the long-running street festival and will begin a new initiative that adds sutlers to Heritage Days. Sutlers were merchants who followed the armies to make goods available to the soldiers. The period-attired merchants will offer 18th century crafts and historically correct period accessories.
Also on Saturday, the 7th Annual CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) Wine and Craft Beer festival will be held at Canal Place. Sunday’s Heritage Day’s schedule will include live music in the afternoon.
Groups represented on the expanded Heritage Days Committee include the Allegany County Historical Society acting as the umbrella event nonprofit sponsor, Allegany Museum, Allegany County Library System, Woman’s Civic Club of Cumberland, Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Downtown Cumberland Business Association, City of Cumberland and the Downtown Development Commission. Private sponsors for programming elements are currently being recruited.
Follow staff writer Greg Larry on Twitter @GregLarryCTN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.