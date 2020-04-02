CUMBERLAND — The Heritage Days festival scheduled to take place in June has been rescheduled for September due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The event was set for June 11-14, but will now take place Sept. 10-13.
"It's happening to everyone," said Dave Williams, an event organizer. "You don't know what you can do (in June) ... will people feel confident to gather again? So we looked for other dates where all partners could still participate ... our George Washington reenactor and the Whiskey Rebellion, and we found September 10-13 worked for everyone.
Heritage Days will be rolling out new features as part of an expanded four-day event that will include more historical fare.
"We had kind of gotten away from the initial idea of Heritage Days and we wanted more of a history hook to the event," said Williams.
In line with the itinerary planned for the June event, the September Heritage Days will maintain the same schedule. The street festival will take place on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 12-13. Saturday will feature live entertainment on Washington Street, traditional Heritage Days food and craft vendors, a new downtown “Touch The Truck” free children’s event, a Baltimore Street car show and an 18th Century Market and Fair on the grounds of Emmanuel Episcopal Church and the Masonic Temple.
The added historical features will take place on Thursday and Friday, Sept. 10-11. Thursday's kickoff dinner will honor the suffragette Elizabeth Lowndes at the Woman’s Civic Club, Magruder House Headquarters. Friday programming will include the popular Allegany Museum Whiskey Rebellion Reception and feature tastings from regional small batch whiskey makers.
With the help of Maryland Heritage Area Authority funding, some of the East Coast’s popular Revolutionary-era costumed actors are being invited.
Noted Connecticut-based George Washington historical actor John Koopman III will join a troupe of actors on Saturday evening to reenact President George Washington’s October 1794 dinner at Col. John Lynn’s house on Prospect Square.
Held at the Gordon-Roberts House, the ticketed event will offer a limited number of “Aide-de-Camp Cocktail” tickets and a smaller number of Washington dinner tickets to dine in the ball room.
"We were really fortunate that we were able to keep everyone scheduled for June and bring them all back for September," said Williams.
Guests will listen in on Washington’s conversations with his officers and friends. The reenacted dinner will include Gen. Daniel Morgan, hero of the Battle of Cowpens. Morgan was also among the Virginia militiamen who served here in the French and Indian War and would have known Washington for nearly 40 years when they gathered here for the Whiskey Rebellion in 1794.
Koopman will appear throughout the weekend with an ensemble of Whiskey Rebellion era luminaries and soldiers portrayed by both professional and hobbyist reenactors.
Sunday’s Heritage Day’s schedule will include live music in the afternoon.
Groups represented on the expanded Heritage Days Committee include the Allegany County Historical Society acting as the umbrella event nonprofit sponsor, Allegany Museum, Allegany County Library System, Woman’s Civic Club of Cumberland, Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Downtown Cumberland Business Association, City of Cumberland and the Downtown Development Commission. Private sponsors for programming elements are currently being recruited.
