CUMBERLAND, Md. — Heritage Days will get underway this coming weekend with activities and entertainment planned throughout the city center.
Canceled last year due to COVID-19 concerns, the annual street festival will take place Saturday and Sunday and feature food and crafts vendors, rides and games for the kids, live music and reenactors, including George Washington. The event, free and open to families and children, takes place on the downtown pedestrian mall and Washington Street.
The event is in partnership with the Allegany County Historical Society and the Western Maryland Heritage Association.
The Whiskey Rebellion will kick off the weekend Friday evening at the Allegany Museum from 6 to 10 p.m. The ticketed event will feature tastings from more than a dozen small-batch Maryland and national distillers of whiskey, moonshine, vodka and rum. Activities include a cigar pairing, historical reenactments and a silent auction.
“Tickets are going well,” said Vic Rezendes, vice president of the Allegany Museum. “We will have great food from the Culinary Cafe, the caterer, and a whiskey tasting from 17 distillers and each of them come with five or six different things to drink ... not everything is whiskey. We also have an open bar for beer and wine as well.
“We’re going to have a great silent auction which is really interesting. We have an Old German bicycle that will be up for auction and an actual Whiskey Barrel that was branded for the Cottage Distillery which existed in Cumberland in the 1800s. We have tickets to Pirates games and many items.”
“We are encouraging people who are vaccinated to show up and others can wear masks but we are moving forward,” Rezendes said. Tickets are available at The Book Center, 15 N. Centre St., Main Street Books in Frostburg and online at Eventbrite.
Heritage Days will also feature an antique car show at Canal Place on Saturday morning put on by the Queen City Antique Car Club.
Rezendes said Heritage Days is a celebration of local history.
“We have a lot of reenactors ... a lot of militia groups will be here and George Washington will review the troops on Washington Street. There will be a blacksmith, a shoemaker and artisans that will demonstrate their crafts from years ago,” he said.
Also taking place downtown at Canal Place will be the 7th Annual CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) Wine, Distillery and Craft Beer Festival scheduled for Saturday from 1 to 6 p.m.
“There will be a lot of great activities — something for everybody,” Rezendes said. “This is truly a heritage weekend that is focused on the history in Allegany County.”
Heritage Days is being aided by grants from the Maryland Heritage Area Authority and the city of Cumberland. For a detailed schedule of events, visit HeritageDaysFestival.com.
