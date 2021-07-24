A year ago, I decided to not only take my work home with me, but to feed it, give it water, and walk it three times a day.
The work of a local reporter is often varied; we cover everything from car accidents and city hall meetings to protests and family reunions. July 21, 2020, wasn’t an exception. That day, I was asked to look into a press release we received about a reward being offered by the Humane Society related to a recent case at the animal shelter.
A week earlier, shelter staff and volunteers had found in the morning a large, emaciated dog who they would later see on their security cameras being abandoned in the yard in the dead of night. The dog, a pit bull who the shelter staff named Jude, was wrapped loosely in a dirty blue blanket.
He was so skinny that he looked like a Great Dane mix, between his lanky front legs and the shape of his head. Blue and white in color, all his white fur was tinged yellow and brown from the ostensible filth in which he lived. In the picture submitted to us, he had large, pleading brown eyes that, to me, seemed to reflect a lifetime of hurt.
I am a definite animal lover, and while I had not been with the Times-News for fewer than six months at that point, I’d worked with the staff at the shelter on some other stories. In the course of my conversation with shelter director Tina Rosa, who knew of my love for dogs and that I had been trying to convince my husband to get one, mentioned that they were looking for a foster home for Jude.
I did not need to hear another word. I wrote Jude’s story on a Tuesday, my husband and I met him that Wednesday, and on Friday that same week he came home with us.
On his first night home with us, Jude wasn’t in such dire condition as he had been a week earlier, but you could still see all of his ribs, as well as his hip bones jutting out. He was plainly nervous, but would melt into our sides when we’d pet him. While he was housebroken and leash-trained from the jump, other dogs terrified him and he had no idea how to play. It was like he had no concept of how to be a dog.
After a few weeks with us, Jude had put on some weight, and you could no longer see so many of his bones protruding. His emotional scars proved to need much more time to heal, and we’ve tried every day for a year to show him that he is loved and safe. It takes some time with a dog who came from such clearly traumatic circumstances, but it’s been worth every minute.
Through the winter, we focused on loving Jude as best we could. In April, we began taking him for obedience classes with local trainer Kate Judy at Pet Wants Mountain Maryland in Frostburg. While he’d made a lot of progress by then, working with a trainer made our Jude into a new dog entirely.
Almost immediately, Jude, who’d been reactive when confronted with just about any new distraction or situation, calmed down. On walks, we began to pass by other dogs who’d bark and jump, but Jude remained unflaggingly polite. He even stopped chasing down his feline siblings, Hannibal and Mischa, for their friendship, which he desperately wants but will likely never receive.
Jude isn’t yet a graduate of Judy’s classes, but he’s getting close. These days, you’ll typically find him contorted in some odd position on our plush brown couch, where he has claimed the left corner with the aid of a fluffy gray and white blanket purchased for him by his paternal grandparents and a rotating supply of elk horns to chew on. He’s also known to literally stop and smell the roses on his walks.
When he first came home, Jude was a scant 30 pounds. With the aid of spoonfuls of peanut butter, as of his physical Wednesday, he now weighs 77 pounds. His skin doesn’t flake, and his white bits have remained perfectly pristine since he shed the last of the dirt-caked fur. Best of all, he openly trusts us.
Finding forever families for neglected dogsAs the anniversary of Jude’s rescue and adoption approached, I began to wonder about the frequency with which the county shelter sees cases of neglect as severe as Jude’s.
Pets are surrendered to them “on a regular basis,” Rosa said during a recent interview, but typically it is because the current owner for whatever reason can no longer care for their furry friend as needed.
Not every animal is so fortunate, however, to have been surrendered from a loving home.
“As far as the situation with Jude, I think we see those types of cases more often than people realize,” Rosa said. “A lot of the time, people don’t hear about situations like that, unless it’s a large-scale situation like a puppy mill, a hoarder, or extreme abuse or neglect.”
Rosa’s own dog Trixie came to the shelter last summer, and like Jude was in rough shape when she arrived, having been similarly neglected. Trixie weighed 30 pounds, Rosa said, and was also struggling with Lyme disease and a urinary tract infection.
“She was a hot mess,” Rosa recalled. “But she was just such an awesome dog, and she immediately attached herself to me.”
Trixie soon became Rosa’s constant companion at the shelter, and still comes to work with her most days. Like Jude, she’s since doubled in weight and has come out of her shell, Rosa said. Trixie frequently accompanies her to events with kids, where the children flock to her and she relishes the attention.
“She’s a great ambassador for the shelter,” Rosa said.
For six years, a white pit bull mix named Kane was a favorite among shelter staff, but never got adopted. In March, Rosemary Lehman heard about Kane in a chat with the woman who delivers her mail, she said. The conversation came about shortly after she had to put her beloved Boxer mix Penny to sleep, Lehman recalled.
She didn’t have immediate plans to adopt another dog, Lehman said, but a few days later the postal worker showed her Kane’s picture and told her his story.
“I thought, ‘But I wasn’t going to get another dog right away,’” Lehman said, but seeing his picture changed her mind. When she went and met the 7-year-old dog, the “excitable” boy took to her almost immediately, she recalled.
While she fostered him for a bit, a case of COVID-19 and some injuries sustained in a car accident prevented Lehman from taking Kane, who she renamed Casey, home with her as soon as she would have liked. Casey became a full-time member of her home about two weeks ago, Lehman said, and has blossomed in that time.
She’s not sure what led her postal worker friend to suggest to her that she and Casey meet, Lehman said, but she’s glad of it all the same.
“I now have Casey laying here with his head on the couch, and most of the time, if nothing’s going on outside, he’s just a lazy dog,” Lehman said. “Of course, earlier today he ... got my purse off the shelf it was on, and decided it was a play toy. I no longer have that purse. But I thought, ‘Well, you know, it probably looks like a play toy and it feels like a play toy to him.’ I can’t get that mad at him. Six years out there is a long time.”
Another recently-adopted dog, Panther, came to the shelter in June of 2019, one of nine dogs rescued from a dog fighting operation. Of the seven dogs who survived and were adopted out, Panther was the last to leave the shelter.
While there, Panther’s health caused concern among the staff. He didn’t put on weight easily, and the veterinarian suspected he had cancer. While it had been recommended to the staff that he be euthanized, when Paige Beal, of Meyersdale, Pennsylvania, met him, she decided she wanted to give him a chance at a happy life regardless of his health.
“He was scrawny, skin and bones, and he was skittish at first,” Beal said. “He’s done a complete 180. He’s such a good dog. He loves to be outside, but as soon as I open the door for him to come in after running around in the yard he’s instantly to the couch and dead asleep.”
Panther has put on some weight, Beal said, and is in much better spirits now that he is at home with her. She’s unsure what his future holds, she said, but is determined to make his remaining days better than the ones past. The day he came home, she fed him a sumptuous meal of filet mignon, New York strip steak, turkey sausage and biscuits that have since become a favorite treat.
“Thinking about them putting him down, I was so depressed. I get teary-eyed thinking about it now,” Beal said. “It was terrible, him having such a rough life. He just needs the greatest for what time he may have left. If it’s a short amount of time or a long amount of time, he’s going to be the most spoiled dog in the world.”
