Note: If a local athlete not listed here excelled at the college level during the week, email Alex Rychwalski at arychwalski@times-news.com.
Headlined by John Hicks, a host of area athletes starred in olympic sports at the Division 1 and Division 2 levels over the past week.
John Hicks, So. Liberty
The former Hampshire thrower picked up right where he left off during the past outdoor season, when he won the Atlantic Sun men’s hammer throw title. When he won the event as a freshman, it was the Flames’ first title in the discipline since 2008.
Hicks won the weight throw at the Brant Tolsma Invitational at liberty over the weekend, easily besting the field with an 18.25-meter heave. The next-closest mark was 16.28 meters from High Point’s Chris Van Niekerk.
Hicks also finished 11th in men’s shot put with a throw of 13.72 meters.
Carter Nave, Sr. Mount St. Mary’s
Nave, an Allegany graduate, is the defending Northeast Conference pole vault champion, and he’s back for a graduate season in Emmitsburg.
Nave placed second in pole vault at the Gulden Invitational at Bucknell last week with a height of 15’ 9”. Jackson Tuomey (Saint Francis) placed first with a jump of 16’ 2.75”.
Ryann Bennett, Fr. James Madison
Bennett, who was a discus state champion and shot put medalist at Fort Hill, finished 22nd in the shot put at the Brant Tolsma Invitational at Liberty with a distance of 10.69. Bennett’s signature event is discus, an outdoor event she won’t get to compete in until the spring.
Mikhi Anderson, Fr., West Liberty
One week after clocking in a time of 8.07 seconds in the 55 meter hurdles at the Marietta Open, Anderson, a Hampshire alum, set a school record in the event with a 7.89 finish to take first place at the Marietta Invitational this past weekend.
The freshman beat out John Franklin (California, Pennsylvania) and Addison Painter (Marietta) to finish on top.
Marcus Elmer, Fr. West Liberty
The sprinter finished with a time of 6.71 seconds in the 55-meter dash to tie for sixth at the Marietta Invitational over the weekend. Elmer equalled Isaiah Mathews (Waynesburg) for the spot. Seton Hill’s Joseph Piper came in first, clocking in at 6.59.
Justus LePrevost, So. Frostburg State
The multi-time 1A state finalist at Mountain Ridge finished 20th in the men’s 3000-meter run at the Youngstown State University College Invitational over the weekend. He clocked a time of 8:56.57.
Cali Kobasiar, So. Frostburg State
Kobasiar, a Hampshire alum, helped lead Frostburg State to a 142.5-100.5 victory over Salem and a 181-10 rout of Alderson Broaddus at a tri-meet on Saturday, which upped the Bobcats’ record to 8-1 on the season and 5-0 in Mountain East Conference play.
Kobasiar placed second in three events, clocking in as the runner-up in both the 100- (1:13.89) and 200-yard (2:45.45) breastroke events and in the 200-yard medley relay (1:59.68).
Kole Morgan, So. Frostburg State
Morgan, a former distance runner at Allegany, placed 21st in the 5000-meter run at the YSU invitational. Morgan finished in a time of 17:09.91.
