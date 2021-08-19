KEYSER, W.Va. — Highland Arts Unlimited will kick off its 2021-2022 season of performances with a free concert by the Pan Jammin’ Steel Drum bands Aug. 25 at 6:30 p.m. in the Church-McKee Arts Center at West Virginia University Potomac State College.
Anyone who seeks a membership in Highland Arts will receive a discount the night of the concert. Highland Arts is an all-volunteer organization that depends on individual memberships and financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, National Endowment for the Arts, Mineral County Board of Education and in-kind support from Potomac State.
The second program of the series will take place Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. at Church-McKee Arts Center with the 70-member WVU Symphony Orchestra directed by Mitchell Arnold.
Next in the lineup is Chi-Town Transit Authority, which features the music of the band Chicago, on Oct. 16.
Nov. 5 offers the country sounds of John Lily’s band with a Hank Williams tribute.
Bayfield Brass will perform a Sunday afternoon holiday show at the Keyser Presbyterian Church on Dec. 5 and bluegrass band Seldom Scene will close the season April 23, 2022.
In the event that programs are canceled because of COVID-19, ticket prices will be refunded.
