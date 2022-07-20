OAKLAND — Garrett County Republican Jim Hinebaugh Jr. was the top vote getter in Tuesday’s primary race for the state House of Delegates District 1A, according to unofficial results.
Hinebaugh, who received 3,353 votes, will face Democrat Robert Spear of Swanton in November, who ran unopposed, according to the incomplete results. Mail-in ballots cannot be counted until 10 a.m. Thursday, per state law.
Hinebaugh competed in a field of four Republican candidates that included Andy Adams, Kenneth Sisk and Tim Thomas. Thomas finished second with 1,944 votes, according to the results, followed by Adams, 435, and Sisk, 80.
Hinebaugh is a Garrett County commissioner and the former head of economic development for the county, as well as an Army veteran.
District 1A includes the western portion of Allegany County and Garrett County.
The candidates are competing to succeed Del. Wendell Beitzel, who has held the seat since 2006. Beitzel announced he would not seek a fifth term and instead retire, closing out a career in public service that spanned three decades.
Republican Jason Buckel of Cumberland ran unopposed in District 1B, which includes LaVale, Frostburg and portions of Cumberland. No Democrats filed for the race.
Washington County Republican Terry Baker and Democrat Carrie Hinton were the sole candidates in District 1C, and will compete to replace Republican Mike McKay, who ran for state Senate against Jake Shade rather than seeking the delegate spot again. That district is made up of eastern Allegany County and a portion of Washington County.
