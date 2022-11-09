CUMBERLAND — Jim Hinebaugh is in the lead to next represent House of Delegates District 1A after receiving the most votes Tuesday, according to unofficial results.
District 1A includes the western portion of Allegany County and Garrett County. Hinebaugh received 81% of votes to Democratic challenger Robert Spear’s 14%. Libertarian Monique Mehring received 4%.
Hinebaugh received 77% of the vote in the Allegany and 83% in Garrett.
Hinebaugh, an Army veteran, is a Garrett County Commissioner and former chief of economic development for the county. Spear is a retired professor and former Garrett County Democratic Central Committee treasurer, and Mehring a retired banker.
The candidates were competing for Del. Wendell Beitzel’s seat. Beitzel, a delegate since 2006, announced he would not seek a fifth term and instead retire, closing out a career in public service that spanned three decades.
In District 1B, which includes LaVale, Frostburg and portions of Cumberland, Del. Jason Buckel ran unopposed.
Washington County Republican Terry Baker and Democrat Carrie Hinton were the sole candidates in District 1C, which Baker won with 77%. They competed to replace Republican Mike McKay, who ran for state Senate. That district is made up of eastern Allegany County and a portion of Washington County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.