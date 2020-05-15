CUMBERLAND — Paul Kelly, executive director of the Cumberland Economic Development Corp., urged city officials Tuesday to begin a search for a new downtown mall manager.
The position has been vacant since Dec. 31, 2019. Kelly first asked city officials to address the issue at a March 11 meeting of the mayor and City Council.
“We need to get it done and get it moving because here we are in mid-May and nothing is happening,” Kelly said.
Kelly spoke before Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss and council members Rock Cioni, Eugene Frazier and Laurie Marchini in a special work session held via video conferencing due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“I think you can move relatively quickly and decisively to get somebody (in the position),” he said. “You got to get somebody on board here.”
Kelly said a full-time downtown manager is critical with businesses facing challenges from the coronavirus outbreak and with construction scheduled to begin in October on the $9.6 million renovation and reinstallment of Baltimore Street through the pedestrian mall.
Downtown Development Commission Chair Sandi Saville has been assisting with downtown mall management on a part-time basis.
“We really need the attention of a full-time person,” said Kelly. “They will help with mitigation for the Baltimore Street construction. In addition, it would be really helpful having someone working with all those businesses on a daily basis dealing with COVID stuff. One of the biggest things they have to wrestle with is making sure they have the capacity to reopen. Do they have the inventory to open? Do they have enough capital to front their payroll before revenues start coming in? I think (the business owners) would appreciate having that full-time person on board.”
Kelly said the CEDC has voted in favor of seeking a downtown manager and also offered to allow the manager to be part of the CEDC office.
“I think we all see the need for a downtown manager,” said Morriss. “The COVID (outbreak) has highlighted the fact we don’t have someone in place right now. The sooner we can get that position filled I think we should. The idea of making them a part of the CEDC is definitely something we need to talk about. But the sooner we get someone in the position the better we will be.”
Although the future of the DDC is in question as officials seek to phase out or sharply reduce the commission’s special mall tax, Saville said she had enough funding in the budget to cover the salary of the new manger for the first year.
A question was posed about how the position would be funded into the future. Morriss said the position should be considered permanent.
“Don’t worry about the funding arrangement for next year or the year after that,” said Morriss. “I see that position continuing whether it is part of the city, or CEDC, or part of the DDC. All the other side discussion about consolidation is irrelevant. This position is necessary for our city. All the other stuff we can work out going forward.”
Morriss added that, “everything is funded year-by-year; there is going to be money for it.”
