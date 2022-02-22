CUMBERLAND — While they were crucial to his broader body of work, Frederick Douglass’ local connections don’t get the attention they deserve, two Washington, D.C.-based historians say.
In hopes of fixing that, John Muller and Justin McNeil — who previously visited Potomac State College in December to present on Douglass’ West Virginia travels — returned to the region Saturday to detail the statesman and abolitionist’s Allegany County ties.
Douglass first came to Cumberland in September 1879 and then Frostburg in 1882. Douglass’ Cumberland visit, Muller said, was made as part of a statewide electoral push by the Republican Party ahead of the 1880 midterm elections. Douglass also visited Hagerstown and Frederick in the spring of 1879.
“While Douglass is historically associated with the Eastern Shore, Baltimore and Washington, the series of visits Frederick Douglass made to Appalachian Maryland and the region, we contend, must be properly recognized and included for a more complete narrative of Douglass than what is promoted, marketed and taught within the state,” Muller said. “The visits of Douglass to Allegany County were not isolated jaunts, and are not now-obscure pieces of Douglassonian trivia, but important illustrative examples of the political and community activism Douglass sustained following the Civil War throughout Maryland.”
Part of Douglass’ message during these trips, Muller said, was to convince Black residents to remain in the communities they lived rather than moving as many were at the time. During these visits, Muller said, Douglass was frequently accompanied by “prominent, interesting” local officials.
Among Douglass’ local connections was Lloyd Lowndes, who served as a representative for Maryland’s Sixth Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, as well as governor of Maryland. Lowndes’ and Douglass’ relationship predated Douglass’ visit to Cumberland, Muller said, and Lowndes and his family may have also dined with Douglass at his Washington home.
In 1874, Muller said, Douglass wrote a letter to the Cumberland News in support of Lowndes’ Congressional reelection campaign. He was moved to do so, said Muller, when an organization called the Fred Douglass Club of Allegany County endorsed a different candidate, James H. Montgomery.
“Mr. Douglass did not like that his name was being used to essentially support an oppositional candidate to Mr. Lowndes,” Muller said. “He felt that if the Republican Party ticket was splintered, and/or if the Black vote within the Republican Party was split, that it would ensure the defeat of Lloyd Lowndes and therefore ensure that a Democrat would would win the election.”
In 1879, Douglass visited Cumberland for a “very enthusiastic” Emancipation Day celebration, during which he delivered a speech at the fairgrounds.
Media reports from the time indicated that Douglass was received, Muller said, by an animated crowd of around 2,000 people that greeted him at the former Queen City Hotel before proceeding to the fairgrounds.
Muller read from some of Douglass’ remarks at the event. Douglass reflected on how during a previous visit he was regarded and treated as dangerous, “but today, I arrived here and nobody seems afraid of me.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.