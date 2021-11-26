KEYSER, W.Va. — On the surface, it might not seem like there’s much of a connection between former NFL wide receiver Randy Moss and famed abolitionist and statesman Frederick Douglass, but two Washington, D.C.-area historians who’ve been working on researching the latter for the last year would disagree.
On Dec. 1, historians John Muller and Justin McNeil will present “The Lost History of Frederick Douglass in the Mountain State” at WVU Potomac State College in Keyser. During a recent interview, Muller explained how their knowledge of the Kanawha County football star was connected to the research they’ve done in the last year into Douglass’ travels throughout West Virginia and Western Maryland and his ties to both.
“The conventional, stereotypical thought is that there are not a lot of Black people and/or Black communities from West Virginia, but Randy Moss stood out,” Muller said. “When we went to do the research, we saw that Frederick Douglass — throughout West Virginia and really throughout the country, throughout the region — was very deliberate in visiting Black communities and in speaking to uplift fraternal organizations.”
A lesser-known portion of Douglass’ work, Muller said, was with Storer College, a historically Black college formerly located in Harpers Ferry that closed its doors in 1956. Despite never attending school in a formal capacity, Muller said, Douglass was a devoted advocate of education and served on the board at Storer and at Howard University in Washington, D.C.
“When he’s visiting West Virginia, he’s touching down into these localized black communities, and his involvement with Storer College, I think, is really critical,” Muller said. “It has kind of evaded scholarship.”
Leaving out Douglass’ devotion to education, McNeil said, erases a large portion of his work and legacy, and his work with Storer and Howard show his dedication to that cause.
“It just goes to show Douglass’ lifelong commitment to advancing the educational opportunities and training opportunities for Black Americans during the era of Reconstruction,” McNeil said. “That’s something that doesn’t get a lot of play.”
Douglass recognized West Virginia’s significance as a state rooted in abolitionist principles, Muller said, and had ties to many of its forefathers. He traveled throughout the state on the Baltimore and Ohio railroad system, which was hospitable to Black travelers, Muller said, and held speaking engagements in Parkersburg, Wheeling, Martinsburg and Harpers Ferry.
“We’re trying to move the historic proverbial ball down the field to expand the geographical reach of Douglass, to show that he spoke in many different communities,” Muller said.
“Maybe after this presentation, folks will consider that Randy Moss is affiliated with West Virginia, and so is Frederick Douglass,” Muller said, laughing.
Because Douglass was so invested in education, Muller said, it’s fitting that he and McNeil will present their findings on his travels in West Virginia for the first time on a college campus. The event came about through their conversations with PSC English professor Caitlin Hudgins, Muller said.
Hudgins said her students have studied Douglass’ work this semester and that she looks forward to them seeing the demonstration in person. Muller has previously presented regionally on Douglass’ life and work, including in 2019 in Frostburg. Douglass visited the city in 1882, Muller said, two decades before the school that would eventually become Frostburg State University held its first classes.
“I think it’ll be kind of thrilling for them to be able to see what that looks like, to see the enthusiasm that a scholar like John or like Justin can get, and the passion they have for really digging in and finding this cool information that makes everything so much more relevant to our region,” Hudgins said.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/FDinWestVA for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.