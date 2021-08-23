CUMBERLAND — On Oct. 6, 1907, a white mob lynched an 18-year-old Black teenager known as William Burns in Cumberland.
However, later it was discovered that his actual name was Robert Hughes.
The Allegany County Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Committee and The Brownsville Project in partnership with the Allegany County #7007 NAACP, the descendants of Robert Hughes and Jesse Page, the Equal Justice Initiative, and the Maryland Lynching Memorial Project will honor the life of Robert Hughes at 2 p.m. Aug. 28.
The public can attend virtually online to facebook.com/EmmanuelEpiscopalChurchCumberland.
A historical marker, researched and created by EJI, will be unveiled and detail events that happened before, during and after the lynching.
As part of its effort to help towns, cities and states confront and recover from tragic histories of racial violence and terrorism, EJI, based in Montgomery, Alabama, is joining communities to install historical markers where history of lynching is documented.
EJI believes that by reckoning with the truth of the racial violence that has shaped communities, community members can begin a necessary conversation that advances healing and reconciliation.
The descendants of Robert Hughes will speak about his life, which was valued, important and not the sum total of the racial violence he experienced.
There will also be representatives of the Page family that will speak about his life.
Jesse Page was with Robert Hughes during the events that led to his lynching and was impacted by the racial terror he witnessed and experienced.
Participants attending the ceremony will learn about truth and reconciliation, and how we as a community can uphold the truth, take accountability, and work to heal the harm between people and the systems in which we live.
ACLTRC’s mission is to acknowledge and memorialize Robert Hughes, and provide support and education to Allegany County residents to reconcile with the intergenerational harm caused by lynching and other violent acts against the African American community.
The Brownsville Project, a grassroots organization, is dedicated to helping communities heal from suppressed history and helped form ACLTRC in 2019.
The Brownsville Project encourages communities to actively remember the past as a means to disrupt the patterns of oppression that plague us today.
EJI was founded in 1989 by Bryan Stevenson, a public interest lawyer in Montgomery, Alabama.
The mission of EJI is to provide legal representation to people who have been illegally convicted and unfairly sentenced in the criminal justice system.
EJI produces reports, and short films that explore the United States’ history of racial injustice, and recently launched a national effort to create historical markers, and memorials that address the legacy of slavery, lynching, and racial segregation.
The Maryland Lynching Memorial Project is an all-volunteer 501(c)(3) organization that works to advance the cause of reconciliation in our state by documenting the history of racial terror lynchings, advocating for public acknowledgement of these murders and working to honor and dignify the lives of the victims.
Maryland is currently the only state in the United States committed to holding public hearings about racial terror and lynchings.
Each county that has a documented lynching(s) has been assigned commissioners to collaborate with local community members to plan hearings that will bring forward testimony and research of those who have been harmed by racial terror and provide support to heal as well as opportunities for the community to make systemic change.
Allegany County will be the first county in the state to hold a public hearing in October 2021.
