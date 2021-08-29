CUMBERLAND — More than a century after a Black teenager was lynched, his descendants united at the place where he died to honor his life, share their family history, and confront and recover from racial violence and terrorism.
On Saturday, roughly 20 people, including relatives of Robert Hughes and Jesse Page, gathered for a family and community service of remembrance and historical marker dedication at Emmanuel Episcopal Church.
The event was live-streamed on the church’s Facebook page, and as of Sunday afternoon had been viewed more than 200 times.
In addition to descendants of Hughes and Page, the dedication involved the Allegany County Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Committee and The Brownsville Project in partnership with the Allegany County #7007 NAACP, the Equal Justice Initiative and the Maryland Lynching Memorial Project.
“On October 6, 1907, a white mob lynched an 18-year-old Black teenager known as William Burns in Cumberland, Maryland,” the historical marker, installed near the church, states and adds that it was later discovered Burns was actually named Robert Hughes.
“Days earlier, William visited a saloon at the canal wharf after work. When he was accused of disorderly conduct and asked to leave, a local white officer came to arrest him. Reports alleged that the officer severely beat William and in the struggle between the two men, the officer was shot,” it states.
“Afterward, William was arrested and placed in the county jail. By the early morning hours of October 6, rumors of the officer’s death fueled anger among white residents, hundreds of whom surrounded the jail,” it states.
Armed authorities failed to intervene and disperse the mob.
“Facing no resistance, the mob broke into the jail, abducted William from his cell, and dragged him into the street,” the marker states. “The mob then beat him to death and shot his body repeatedly.”
Thousands of white spectators, including “hundreds of Sunday School children,” viewed William’s tortured corpse for hours as it lay exposed.
“White mobs killed Black people with impunity during this era, knowing that law enforcement regularly ignored its duty or failed to prevent even the most visible public spectacle lynchings,” it states. “Despite the large mob, no one was ever held accountable for the lynching.”
Jesse Page was with Hughes during the events that led to the lynching.
Descendants of Hughes shared detailed historical information based on family history in Virginia and Pennsylvania, vital records and accounts provided by ACLTRC.
“Today, Robert has many grandnieces and grandnephews,” the family stated in a program, which some of the relatives read from during the ceremony.
“We hope to locate other relatives and descendants of Robert’s sisters, Ethel May Hughes, and Selina Leslie Hughes,” the program stated.
“For many years, the mystery surrounding Robert’s death plagued us. His brother and our grandfather, John Henry, only told a few of us that Robert was executed but never elaborated; other times he might say only that he went away,” it stated. “Was Robert guilty of rowdy behavior and resisting arrest? Perhaps. Was he guilty of murdering Officer August Baker? Facts do not confirm this. Was he given the right to due process via a court of law? We know and facts confirm that he was not.”
NAACP Branch 7007 President Tifani Fisher said understanding of Robert Hughes, his life and murder are “a journey that we must take” to get to the truth.
“We cannot heal if we are not whole,” she said.
Cumberland native Joslyn Page Allen, Jesse Page’s great-granddaughter, read a poem she wrote, “My Hometown” in which she talked of racial disease.
“Would you please stop pretending like it’s still not in these streets, maybe not with ropes and knots but with systemic racism,” she said.
Clory Jackson is the founder of The Brownsville Project and a co-lead of ACLTRC.
“We’re a small but mighty team that has come together with the mission to memorialize William Burns, who we now know as Robert Hughes,” Jackson said.
That effort includes recognition that Hughes “did not get the burial and the home going that he deserved,” as well as “how he lost his life, and how that plays into the intergenerational harm that we as African Americans have experienced all over this nation,” she said.
“We want to start right here in Allegany County to have a civil and healing discourse around how we can heal from the harms of racism,” Jackson said.
“These remembrance projects are sponsored by the (EJI),” she said. “They are helping counties all across the nation hold remembrance projects just like this for other victims of racial terror lynchings.”
ACLTRC is also working with the state’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which was formed “to come out and hear the stories of racial terror lynchings” and “use that information to understand how do we plot a better future forward where systemic racism is not a part of our daily lives,” Jackson said.
Maryland is currently the only state in the country committed to holding public hearings about racial terror and lynchings.
Each county that has a documented lynching(s) has been assigned commissioners to collaborate with local community members to plan hearings that will bring forward testimony and research of those who have been harmed by racial terror and provide support to heal as well as opportunities for the community to make systemic change.
Allegany County will be the first jurisdiction in the state to hold a public hearing in October.
Learn more at thebrownsvilleproject.com/acltrc.
