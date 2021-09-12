CUMBERLAND — A large crowd turned out for the Whiskey Rebellion at the Allegany Museum on Friday evening to enjoy beverages and celebrate regional history.
The ticketed event, held from 6 to 10 p.m., is the largest single fundraiser held for the museum each year.
The event featured tastings from 17 small-batch Maryland and national distillers of whiskey, moonshine, vodka and rum. Other activities included a cigar pairing, a silent auction and numerous period reenactors.
“The event is a lot of fun,” said City Councilwoman Laurie Marchini, who volunteered to bartend for the event. “It’s one of my favorite events each year and it helps the Allegany Museum. The history is fantastic and the food is great.”
Food was provided by students from the Allegany College of Maryland culinary arts program.
The fundraiser celebrates the history behind the nation’s Whiskey Rebellion. In 1794, an uprising led by farmers and distillers, mainly in western Pennsylvania, reached fever pitch over the young country’s decision to impose a tax on whiskey. The uprising ultimately had to be quelled by troops sent by President George Washington. The federal troops marched through the region to put an end to the insurrection.
John Koopman III, who portrays George Washington at events across the country, attended in full period attire.
“When I first started studying Washington, I thought I might find some negative things,” said Koopman. “He wasn’t perfect; he had his flaws. But overall, the more I study him, the more impressed I am about him and it’s an honor to portray him and bring honor to his memory. It’s also a pleasure to come to Cumberland where there is so much history.”
Koopman will also take part in Heritage Days on Saturday on Washington Street.
“The activities will start at the Gordon-Roberts House from noon until 2 p.m., where I will give a presentation,” he said. “Then at 4 o’clock I will mount a horse and ride around and review the troops; then I will attend a dinner at City Hall.”
Chuck Park, the owner of the award-winning Charis Winery on Howard Street, had wines and rums on display at the event. He had a chance to speak to the six-foot-four Koopman.
“He’s a lot taller than expected,” said Park. “He looks amazing. The thing about the Whiskey Rebellion is that it is a quality event. Everyone does a superb job and we enjoy it every year. The re-enactors are top-notch.”
Marion Daniels of Mount Savage portrayed Martha Washington at the event.
“I love events like this,” she said. “The Whiskey Rebellion is a great way to learn of our country’s history and our region’s history. It’s also a great way to meet people and support the Allegany Museum.”
Jim Rogers of Howard County also attended the fundraiser. He is a reenactor who portrays a soldier in the Maryland Forces, which consisted of five federal battalions.
“It’s a great event,” said Rogers. “Seeing people in full-period attire doing reenactments is a great way for people to learn history and a great way to teach our history. It has a lot of advantages over simply sitting in the classroom. The Allegany Museum has done a great job of bringing us all together for an enjoyable event.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.