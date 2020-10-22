ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday announced a $10 million initiative to provide support to thousands of Maryland farmers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Maryland Farmer COVID-19 Relief Program will offer direct assistance to contract poultry growers and a bonus payment to any farm operation that received funding through the first round of the federal Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.
“I am pleased to announce that we are immediately launching a new $10 million state of Maryland relief program which will provide direct payments to thousands of Maryland farmers, growers and producers who have been hurt by COVID-19,” Hogan said. “Far too often our farmers don’t get the respect or the appreciation they deserve, but I want our entire agriculture community to know that your commitment to our state and to our agriculture industry does not go unnoticed.”
Under the program, the Maryland Department of Agriculture will issue direct payments of $1,000 per poultry house, up to five houses per farm. Growers whose flocks were depopulated during the pandemic will be eligible for an additional $1,500 per house.
It will also offer a 15% bonus payment to any Maryland farmer who received federal funding through the first round of CFAP payments, which provides financial assistance to producers of agricultural commodities who have suffered a 5% or greater price decline, or who had losses due to market supply chain disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information, or to apply online for the Maryland Farmer COVID-19 Relief Program, visit https://mda.maryland.gov/pages/farmer-relief.aspx.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.