A sign honoring employees of UPMC Western Maryland is positioned on the health system’s campus Friday afternoon as the Maryland flag blows in the wind in the background. Gov. Larry Hogan has declared Saturday as Healthcare Heroes Day, which will “celebrate the selfless and heroic efforts of our healthcare workers — the doctors, nurses, paramedics and providers on the front lines who have been going on no sleep, not seeing their families, truly risking everything to care and provide for the sick and those in need. These men and women are as compassionate as they are fearless,” the governor said. (CTN photo by Ken Nolan).