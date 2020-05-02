CUMBERLAND — Gov. Larry Hogan has proclaimed Saturday as Healthcare Heroes Day and state hospitals, fire departments, EMS agencies and communication centers are honoring those that accept the challenge every day to help those in need.
“I have never seen anything like this in my career,” Emergency Services Director James Pyles said of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Clinicians working side-by-side for hours in hospitals, our pre-hospital clinicians working hand in hand with emergency department staff to ensure patients are treated appropriately. With these troubling and challenging times, it makes me proud to be the director of such an amazing team.”
The crisis has shed new light on the importance of health care systems across the county, Pyles said.
“This isn’t limited to just hospitals and long-term care facilities. It also relates to all the EMTs and paramedics that are responding to emergencies, using extra protection to safely treat and transport the sick and ill,” Pyles said.
“Heroes are truly what we have in our Joint Communications Center, EMS Division, at the Cumberland Fire Department, volunteer fire and EMS departments, staff at UPMC-Western Maryland, the Allegany County Health Department and our other allied agencies that regularly support emergency services,” Pyles said.
