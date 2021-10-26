ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Gov. Larry Hogan urged eligible Marylanders to get boosters of the COVID-19 vaccine during a Monday press conference while also encouraging those who’ve yet to get the shot to do so.
Nearly 1.4 million residents are eligible for boosters of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, Hogan said. Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention granting approval for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters late last week, Hogan said, health departments across the state were authorized to make them widely available.
“This is a very important step, something that we’ve been pushing for and the state health officials have been preparing for over the past several months,” Hogan said.
The state has already administered 280,000 boosters, he said.
Hogan also clarified who’s eligible for booster shots. Those who received their second Pfizer or Moderna dose at least six months ago are eligible if they are 65 or older, or older than 18 with pre-existing conditions or a job that exposes them more to COVID-19.
Anyone who received a J&J shot more than two months ago is eligible for a booster, and can receive a dose of any available COVID-19 vaccine.
Nearly 86% of Marylanders have been vaccinated against COVID-19, Hogan said, as well as 98% of residents older than 65.
Allegany County, per state data, has had 9,681 cumulative cases and 245 deaths Monday. About 46% of residents are fully vaccinated.
Booster appointments
The Allegany County Health Department will hold Moderna booster clinics Nov. 2 and Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. each day in the multipurpose building at the Allegany County Fairgrounds. The boosters will be given by appointment only and registration can be completed online at health.maryland.gov/allegany.
To qualify, individuals must have finished their initial course of COVID vaccine at least six months ago and fall into one of the following classifications: age 65 or older; age 18 and older and living in a long-term care setting; 18 and older with underlying medical conditions; or age 18 and older working in a high-risk setting.
The clinics will also offer the Pfizer vaccine (first, second and booster doses) on a walk-in basis.
Individuals looking to receive the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine or for additional vaccination opportunities can get details at health.maryland.gov/allegany.
