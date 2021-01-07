ANNAPOLIS — Maryland's National Guard and state police were ready Wednesday to help fight the “shameful attack on our democracy” in Washington, D.C., but federal officials repeatedly denied their authorization, Gov. Larry Hogan said.
On Thursday, he discussed the state’s response after President Donald Trump supporters broke into the Capitol building.
Hogan also said America would be better off if Trump resigns or is removed from office.
Four people died and dozens were injured as a mob of pro-Trump rioters attacked police “with metal pipes, discharged chemical irritants, and took up other weapons against our officers,” United States Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund said via press release Thursday.
Upon learning of the incident Wednesday, Hogan immediately directed specially trained state police troopers and National Guard members to provide security for the Capitol.
While meeting with his state security team, Hogan got a phone call from House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) who said the U.S. Capitol police were overwhelmed, there was no federal law enforcement presence and leaders of Congress were pleading for assistance.
Hogan replied that he was “ready, willing and able to immediately deploy” help to the Capitol.
“However, we were repeatedly denied approval to do so,” he said.
“Under federal law, the mayor of the District of Columbia does not have authority over the (National Guard) and we must receive approval from the Secretary of Defense before we're able to send our Maryland National Guard across the border into the federal city and into the District of Columbia,” Hogan said. “We continued to mobilize and get ready.”
Roughly 90 minutes later, he got a call from Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy, “who gave us the authority that we needed to be able to move into the city,” Hogan said.
“The initial contingent of Maryland National Guard members were the first to arrive in Washington from out of state,” he said.
Hogan extended the state Guard's mission in Washington through the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and the end of the month.
“Maryland State Police commanders are in constant communication with D.C. law enforcement officials, and we have assured them that we will continue to provide any further assistance that they require,” he said.
Additionally, state police, as well as Maryland Capitol Police, have increased security around the State House complex in Annapolis.
“There have been a number of incidents at state capitals and governors' mansions around the country,” Hogan said.
He said he “could never fathom a day like yesterday in America,” and talked of “toxic politics, rabid tribalism and hatred” that fueled the attacks.
Trump has chosen to “fan the flames of hate and mislead millions of voters through lies and conspiracy theories rather than face the reality of his own defeat,” Hogan said.
Vice President Mike Pence would conduct a peaceful transition of power over the next 13 days until Biden is sworn in, Hogan said.
“We need leadership right now, and we need to stop all of this craziness,” he said.
FBI needs help
The FBI is accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting and violence in the U.S. Capitol Building and surrounding area in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.
"If you have witnessed unlawful violent actions, we urge you to submit any information, photos, or videos that could be relevant at fbi.gov/USCapitol," the bureau stated on its website Thursday. "Our goal is to preserve the public’s constitutional right to protest by protecting everyone from violence and other criminal activity."
Verbal tips can also be made at 1-800-225-5324.
