CUMBERLAND — As his second and final term as Maryland’s 62nd governor winds down, Larry Hogan will head to Western Maryland next week for the Appalachian Regional Commission’s annual conference, and has a slew of events planned in that time.
Hogan, a Republican who also serves as the 2022 states’ co-chair for ARC, will make his first stop Monday afternoon at Frostburg State University. There, he’ll join ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Frostburg President Ronald Nowacyzk for an event announcing $47 million in Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization, or POWER, grants.
The POWER program is an ARC initiative that “supports economic diversification and revitalization in the region’s coal-impacted communities,” according to a release. Fifty-two projects have been selected for funding.
After the Frostburg stop, Hogan, Maryland Department of Transportation Secretary James F. Ports Jr. and State Highway Administration Administrator Tim Smith will make “a major regional transportation announcement that will increase economic development and benefit residents of Western Maryland” in Grantsville, per a press release.
On Tuesday morning, Hogan will join baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. for a fireside chat at the ARC conference at Rocky Gap Casino Resort before heading to Hagerstown. The fireside chat will be streamed on ARC social media channels.
Hogan will also make stops in Frederick County Wednesday.
