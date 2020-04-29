Hogan increases accountability for nursing homes

ANNAPOLIS — Despite privacy rules, information pertaining to COVID-19 in nursing homes across Maryland will be made available, Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday as cases of the disease at Cumberland Healthcare Center grew to 74.
At that time, 912 Allegany County residents had been tested for the virus, with 767 negative, 122 positive and 23 results pending.
The latest local cases, that include two CHC employees and one resident, are among 4,011 at 143 nursing homes across Maryland.
“These outbreaks account for 19% of all the total positive cases in our state,” Hogan said during a press conference. “Shockingly, 46% of the deaths in Maryland are patients in nursing homes.”
The state now reports details including the names of nursing and assisted living facilities impacted by COVID-19.
“Under normal circumstances, the health department does not publish this information because of patient privacy concerns,” Hogan said. “But we have taken this unprecedented step out of our commitment to fight these outbreaks and to provide the public with the most thorough and accurate data available in order to understand and defeat this deadly virus.”
The governor also announced new actions including the requirement of universal COVID-19 testing of residents and staff, even for asymptomatic people, at Maryland nursing homes.
“Any staff (member) who tests positive will be immediately discharged into isolation,” he said. “We are requiring all these facilities to develop emergency surge staffing plans to ensure continuity of care in the event of an outbreak.”
The facilities must provide “regular informational updates” regarding COVID-19 infections to residents, their representatives, and staff, Hogan said.
“It is heart-wrenching enough that families can’t visit their loved ones,” he said. “But it’s even worse when they can’t get information about what is happening inside these facilities.”
Hogan also ordered all nursing homes to fully comply and cooperate with “strike teams” deployed by the state.
The facilities must also have a physician, nurse practitioner, physician’s assistant or registered nurse evaluate all residents daily.
Hogan also created new “bridge teams,” each one includes a contracted registered nurse and five to seven aids sufficient to care for up to 100 residents per shift, that will provide emergency clinical staffing to nursing homes experiencing a crisis.
Unemployment claims
Hogan also talked of problems with the state’s unemployment insurance website.
“With all of the economic struggles that people are already going through, they should not have to worry about getting the resources that they need,” he said.
Since the launch of the website roughly five days ago, more than 245,000 accounts have been activated and “over 100,000 new claims have been filed,” Hogan said.
Maryland is “successfully handling an average of 33 new accounts every single minute,” he said and added that’s not good enough.
“The people of Maryland deserve better,” Hogan said. “And the buck stops with me.”
