ANNAPOLIS — As Gov. Larry Hogan prepares to leave office Wednesday after eight years in office, a new poll find he's still popular among Marylanders.
A Gonzales Poll released Tuesday found the Republican governor has a 77% approval rating among registered voters. He's averaged a 74% approval rating during his two terms in office.
In the poll, Hogan had an 81% job approval rating among Democrats and 68% approval rating among Republicans. He had a 76% approval rating among unaffiliated voters.
The telephone poll of 823 registered voters was conducted Jan. 9-14. It had a 3.5-point margin of error.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.