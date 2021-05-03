ANNAPOLIS — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is offering state employees a financial incentive to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The governor on Monday unveiled a plan that would give fully-vaccinated state employees $100. All state employees are eligible, including those who have already been vaccinated.
“With this incentive program, we are further encouraging state employees to get vaccinated to help keep themselves, their families, and their communities healthy and safe,” Hogan said.
Maryland has administered more than 4.9 million vaccinations. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 62% of Marylanders 18 and older, and 84.8% of Marylanders 65 and older, have received a COVID-19 vaccine.
“Incentives like this are another way to reinforce the importance of getting vaccinated, and we strongly encourage businesses across the state to consider offering incentives to their workers as well,” Hogan said. “These vaccines are safe and effective, they’re free, and they’re readily available with or without an appointment.”
Those who refuse potential CDC recommended booster vaccinations after receiving the incentive will be required to repay the $100 for violating the agreement.
In Allegany County, more than 20,000 residents are fully vaccinated by either receiving both doses of a two-dose vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. At least 22,807 residents have received at least a first vaccine dose.
Allegany moves main vax site
Allegany County health officials said Monday it would move its main COVID-19 vaccination site to the multipurpose building at the Allegany County Fairgrounds. Virus testing is also done at the fairgrounds three days per week.
A walk-in vaccination clinic will be held at the fairgrounds Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
Walk-in clinics will also be held from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Good Will Fire Company Armory and Thursday at Mount Savage Fire Company.
The clinics are open to anyone 18 and older.
Allegany County has recorded 31 new cases since Friday, bringing the total number reported throughout the pandemic to 6,852. At least 207 residents have died from the virus or its complications.
UPMC clinic Thursday
UPMC Western Maryland will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday from noon-6 p.m. in the hospital auditorium.
The Pfizer vaccine will be administered and anyone ages 16 and older are eligible. Those under the age of 18 must have a parent present to sign a consent form.
Walk-ins will be accepted, but there are also two registration options:
• Online at https://www.marylandvax.org/reg/9312600999.
• Call 240-964-1000 Tuesday between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Individuals should enter the hospital through the entrance adjacent to the parking garage where they will be screened and then directed to registration where they will be required to show their driver’s license or another valid form of identification.
