ANNAPOLIS — Several Maryland companies are getting closer to a COVID-19 vaccine, and various initiatives are underway to help residents cope with economic impacts caused by the virus, Gov. Larry Hogan said Thursday.
The latest efforts include an additional $70 million in investments utilizing CARES Act funding to bolster emergency response to the latest COVID-19 surge, he said.
Hogan’s announcement came as the state’s daily COVID-19 positivity rate reached 5.65%, and Maryland experienced 1,477 new cases of the disease with 12 additional deaths in the past 24 hours.
“This is going to continue to be a crisis,” he said.
According to the Maryland Department of Health, Allegany County’s daily COVID-19 positivity rate was 8.92%, which was higher than any other jurisdiction in the state.
Allegany also by far had the state’s highest seven-day moving average COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 people at 73.24.
The statewide rate was 22.82.
The governor’s latest announcement on COVID-19 relief includes $20 million geared to “build up” a strategic stockpile of personal protective equipment.
Roughly $10 million will go to Maryland food banks, and another $10 million will be allocated to cover rent payments for low-income tenants that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, Hogan said.
And $1 million will be used for a wastewater sampling program to help detect COVID-19 outbreaks in vulnerable populations.
A partnership between state and local health departments will test wastewater in public housing settings and correctional facilities across the state, Hogan said.
He also said 40 Maryland companies are working to develop and manufacture COVID-19 vaccines and innovative therapeutics.
Hogan criticized some local leaders for not enforcing a universal statewide mask order, which has been in effect since spring.
“They have not been doing a very good job of doing that,” he said.
Hogan also said he and fellow governors are frustrated that Congress hasn’t agreed on a stimulus package.
“The virus is at the worst point ever,” he said. “We’re very, very concerned with the continued gridlock, divisiveness and dysfunction in Washington while people’s lives are at stake.”
Hospital system won’t discuss case numbers, transfers
The Cumberland Times-News Thursday asked UPMC Western Maryland officials:
• How many local patients have been moved to other hospitals within the UPMC system as result of COVID-19?
• How many COVID-19 beds does UPMC Western Maryland have, and how many are available?
• How many UPMC Western Maryland staff members are positive for COVID-19?
UPMC officials would not answer the questions, and instead gave a statement that included:
“Our providing individual UPMC hospital COVID inpatient numbers to the news media would not be useful in the context of providing helpful public health information.”
Across the UPMC system, “COVID-19 cases occupy about 7% of our hospital beds. We remain fully able to care for all patients, with or without COVID-19. Our hospitals — urban, suburban and rural — are well staffed, have excellent personal protective equipment plans and supplies, and have the resources to serve the health care needs of our communities.”
The hospital system is treating 408 inpatients that are positive for COVID-19, including 118 in the Altoona region and Maryland.
“Should the need arise, we can share resources, transfer patients or mobilize staff between facilities,” UPMC officials stated.
Questions unanswered about long-term care facilities
The Allegany County Health Department did not respond to a CTN request for information about the number of positive COVID-19 cases at area nursing homes.
Additionally, CTN left messages that asked for COVID-19 status at various local nursing, assisted living and rehabilitation facilities, but none were returned.
Egle Nursing & Rehab in Lonaconing on Wednesday stated via social media that 12 of its employees and 11 residents tested positive for COVID-19.
“All positive residents have been placed in our COVID isolation unit,” the facility stated. “Specific staff are dedicated to this unit and are not being utilized in the remaining parts of our facility.”
Multiple facilities in Allegany County are experiencing staff and resident outbreaks, Egle stated.
“We are working very closely with other facilities in our area and UPMC Western Maryland to share resources,” Egle stated.
Escalating community transmission forces ACM courses online
As COVID-19 continued to spread throughout the county, Allegany College of Maryland President Cynthia S. Bambara authorized all credit courses to move online for instruction Nov. 30 through the end of the fall semester.
The measure applies to all ACM college locations in Maryland and Pennsylvania.
ACM’s offices and resources remain open to serve students and visitors, with preference given to virtual in lieu of in-person appointments.
The student-run Culinaire Café at Gateway Center will close to the public on Nov. 19.
“What’s at stake is the health and safety of our students and employees,” Bambara said. “That responsibility has to continue to guide our actions during this pandemic just as it did in March. It’s important that all of our students finish strong and safe this semester.”
