Hogan presses health officials to crack down on regs

ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday urged local leaders across Maryland to step up enforcement of health regulations in bars and restaurants as COVID-19 cases creep up, particularly among young adults.
“The vast majority of bars and restaurants in our state are in compliance, but some are flagrantly violating the law and endangering public health,” Hogan said.
In recent weeks, at least 12 states have rolled back openings of bars and restaurants statewide or in targeted locations following COVID-19 outbreaks, according to a release from Hogan’s office.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Monday ordered Monongalia County bars to close for 10 days after an outbreak of cases in Morgantown, the home of West Virginia University.
The 733 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday morning by the Maryland Department of Health is the most since early June. The positivity rate among Maryland residents under 35 is 84% higher than it is for those 35 and over, according to the release.
Hogan said violators should be warned, fined, have actions taken against their licenses or even closed.
“Local health departments, local liquor boards and inspectors and local law enforcement agencies must work together to ensure public health is protected,” he said.
Directives from the Department of Health say bars and restaurants may open for seated service only with physical distancing and capacity restrictions. Customers must be seated at least 6 feet apart from other guests and standing and congregating in bars is not allowed.
Staff must wear a face covering while working and interacting with customers and no more than six people may sit at one table.
“Our continued economic health and recovery depend on the active and aggressive local compliance and enforcement of these critical public health measures,” the governor said. “We cannot allow a small segment of willful violators to squander the collective efforts of the overwhelming majority of Maryland citizens and businesses.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.