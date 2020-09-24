FREDERICK — Some parents across Maryland are eager for children to return to classrooms, but local school systems and COVID-19 health metrics will determine how and when to reopen, state officials said.
Gov. Larry Hogan and State Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon were at a press conference Thursday following visits to Waverly Elementary School and the Frederick County Career & Technology Center.
The state has approved plans for all of its 24 public school systems to bring back at least some students for in-person instruction this fall, Hogan said.
“Which is a major step forward and we’re excited to see it,” he said.
Hogan said parents have been “clamoring and protesting outside of my house in Annapolis” and attending virtual local school board meetings to push for students to return to in-person instruction.
“We have taken this pandemic incredibly seriously,” Hogan said. “Our health metrics could not possibly be any better.”
Hogan said Maryland’s seven-day average COVID-19 positivity rate fell to 2.57% Thursday.
The daily positivity rate remained steady at 2.63%.
The statewide positivity rate has been under 5% since June 25.
“We’ve had record lows in almost every jurisdiction across the state,” Hogan said.
But there’s no rush to force all students into classrooms, he said.
“We don’t want to fill the schools, but we believe that there are ways to go about things safely,” Hogan said.
“We’re not going to do anything that endangers our kids, but we think it’s really important to try to make efforts to get more of them back into face-to-face instruction,” he said.
“All across the state, we’re seeing special needs kids who really need the hands-on, face-to-face instruction, we’re seeing kids who are challenged in other ways that really benefit,” Hogan said. “We’re not trying to bring every kid back in the classroom. Some of them can do very well in distance learning.”
Some ACPS students returned to classrooms
On Monday, 121 senior students returned to their skill areas at the Center for Career & Technical Education, Allegany County Public School officials said.
Additionally, roughly 75 students with disabilities in specialized programs that were identified to return to school during Phase 2 of the ACPS plan began their first day on Wednesday.
“Supervisors, school-based administrators and their staff did a great job preparing for the students to return to school, as well as the food service and transportation departments, who continue to do a fantastic job coordinating all of the details for meal services and student transportation,” ACPS officials said via email.
ACPS is currently working to finalize details of its Learn in School plan for pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students, which is tentatively scheduled to begin Oct. 5.
Vaccine candidate in second trial phase
Also on Thursday, Hogan toured Novavax Inc.’s laboratory facilities in Gaithersburg.
The company, which has been in business for more than 30 years, is among nearly 40 others in Maryland working to develop and manufacture COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics, improve diagnostic tests, and provide clinical research and technological support.
“The coronavirus vaccine candidate that’s been developed by Novavax is one of the most promising in the country if not the world,” Hogan said. “They’re in their second phase of clinical trials both domestically and internationally.”
