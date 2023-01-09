ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan will deliver a farewell address to Marylanders Tuesday at 5 p.m. “We have come a long way together over the last eight years changing Maryland for the better,” the two-term Republican governor said Monday via news release. “I look forward to having one final opportunity to express to Marylanders how grateful I am for the privilege to serve as governor, and share some thoughts about the direction of our state and our country.” Democrat Wes Moore will be sworn in as the state’s 63rd governor Jan. 18. Over the course of his last year in office, Hogan has visited every region of the state to highlight administration initiatives and accomplishments. The governor has raised money and launched a political action committee amid speculation he will run for president in 2024. He told supporters last month he would make that decision after he leaves office. Marylanders can watch the address live on MPT.org, as well as on the governor’s Twitter, Facebook and YouTube pages.
