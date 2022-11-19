ANNAPOLIS — While one Hogan’s service in Maryland winds down, another’s is beginning.
Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday greeted Hogan, the newest puppy in training at Maryland Correctional Institution-Hagerstown, as part of the America’s VetDogs program. That initiative partners inmates with dogs like the black Labrador retriever puppy to train them as service animals for disabled veterans.
Dogs in the program learn more than 100 commands, like opening drawers and doors, retrieving food from the refrigerator, turning lights off and on and guiding a wheelchair down a narrow hallway. When they complete the initial training, they are returned to VetDogs headquarters in New York, where they receive more specialized training prior to being placed with a disabled veteran.
According to a press release, when Gov. Hogan, who is term-limited and leaves office in January, toured Western Correctional Institute last year, where the state program started, he was so moved by the story veteran Al Moore shared that he directed the Department of Public Safety and Corrections to expand it.
“I can’t put it into words how much he’s done in my life with all the connections,” said Moore, a Marine gunnery sergeant, of his service dog, Kevin, at the time. “Other than marrying my wife and having our children, Kevin is the best thing that ever happened to me.”
Since the governor’s visit, the state’s correctional facilities have trained 21 dogs, according to the release. Thirty-two dogs are currently in training, making the state the top-producing VetDog prison system in the nation.
DPSCS has increased the number of correctional facilities training VetDogs from three to five, and a sixth will soon be added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.