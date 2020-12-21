CUMBERLAND — Many of the region’s most beloved holiday traditions have been canceled this year due to the pandemic, and with travel strongly discouraged in order to slow the spread, local residents are wondering … how can we safely celebrate Christmas at all?
For families with small children, finding health-conscious holiday fun is particularly hard. Here are some ideas:
• The Children’s Literature Center at Frostburg State University’s first annual “Deck the Meters” event has become an unexpected hit this holiday season. With 76 meters to enjoy, families are encouraged to park their cars and take a walking tour of Main Street in Frostburg. Keep your hands warm with hot cocoa from Clatter Cafe on Broadway or Mountain City Coffeehouse on Main Street.
• While the United States Postal Service might be experiencing delays this holiday season, jolly ole St. Nick is not. Be sure to drop Santa a letter in his mailbox located in downtown Cumberland.
• A favorite holiday tradition of Frostburg City Council member Nina Forsythe is putting together jigsaw puzzles with her children. Other quaint traditions, like baking gingerbread, sewing popcorn garland or reading classic books aloud will remind your family of simpler times and the joy of being together.
For those who love holiday music, the season is usually rife with high school band concerts, local troupe Mountainside Baroque’s holiday concert and performances by touring groups at Frostburg State University. They need not despair, however, as several upcoming virtual events offer a taste of normal:
• Mountain City Traditional Arts in Frostburg will present Erica Brown and the Bluegrass Connection in a Christmas Eve celebration titled, “Songs for a Winter’s Night” on Thursday at 8 p.m. The free concert will be streamed via YouTube on Bluegrass Connection’s official page.
• Local music producer Will DiNola has released his fifth annual Christmas Compilation, “It’s Christmas: Vol. 5” featuring Sam, Holden, and Mary Beth DeMartino, Molly Twigg, and other local singers. The album can be found on Bandcamp for free with donations accepted to benefit the ACLU.
Driving around to see local Christmas light displays was always a socially-distanced activity, lucky for us, and local residents have certainly turned up the fun this year.
• Scott Pennington’s display on Kreighbaum Road in Corriganville is a local favorite, but if you’ve already stopped by this year, consider reminiscing about Pennington’s 2019 display which will be featured on ABC’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight” television show airing Wednesday at 10 p.m.
