CUMBERLAND — That chair you’re sitting on just might be the trick to shaking out of the mental quagmire brought on by quarantining.
With gyms closed and the weather hit and miss, finding ways to get moving in the home may get you back in gear.
No matter your fitness level — beginner or Olympic contender — there are ways to turn a home into an active abode.
Try marching next to the chair as a warmup, then squatting, but only as far as you feel comfortable, next to it or sitting down and standing up from it. Use objects around you to help you stand up if need be. From the seated position, you can place your arms behind you and scoot your butt off to do dips.
What’s important is that you only do what you feel comfortable with and what’s within your fitness level. Don’t get hurt, just get active.
“It’s more important now than ever simply because it’s such a part of not only the physical aspect but the mental aspect of the situation,” said Shelly Minnigh, member services director of the YMCA of Cumberland. “Activity is of the utmost importance to keep the mind and body active.”
The YMCA is offering various programs, including a few for free like Y360 and SilverSneakers, that are geared toward home workouts.
Y360 directs people to YMCA’s YouTube page and SilverSneakers directs to videos on Facebook.
“What’s great about 360 is there’s a lot of different options for all fitness levels, all ages,” Minnigh said, adding there are youth sports, weightlifting, yoga and senior programs. “They have new releases all the time, too, at least weekly.”
The SilverSneakers program offers stretching and low intensity workouts for seniors and beginners, she said.
If you’ve considered doing yoga in the past, but never found the time, why not give it a try now?
“Taking a few moments to turn inward through breathing is the best way to start,” said Leslee Wigfield, of In the Zen Yoga, Frostburg. “Sitting with legs crossed or in a chair, breathing mindfully in and out of the nose, using slow controlled breaths, beginning to ground through the seat and lengthen the spine, I like to recommend a few minutes of this before stretching.
It’s less about doing a certain number of repetitions and more about finding flow; however, 20 to 60 minutes daily is helpful, said Wigfield, who livestreams on the In The Zen Facebook page and is also a cyclist.
“Yoga isn’t about doing headstands and touching our toes, it’s about letting our breath, body, and mind connect,” she said. “It can help us deal with anxiety by letting go of our thoughts a little. Yoga may make us feel better overall too — it can help with things like mindfulness in our diets, how we respond to loved ones rather than react.
“Yoga can teach patience, which is really important at a time like this. And anyone can do yoga if they can breathe.”
