Home gardening ramping up because of virus

KEYSER, W.Va. — More people are taking up gardening as the coronavirus pandemic opens their eyes to the nature of food production.
“I think people are starting to realize, when they find empty shelves at the grocery store, or just want to buy a tomato, that the food cycle is a lengthy process that involves the growers, truckers and on down the line,” Stacey Huffman, Mineral County Extension agent, said.
“It’s a really big operation, and people are seeing that they can simplify it by making their own gardens,” she said.
Huffman added that small gardening might not feed the entire family, but local farmers are selling meat, eggs and produce as well.
“If you can’t grow your own, then buy local,” she said.
More people than ever have been contacting the WVU Extension Service in Keyser for instructional materials and advice on gardening, Huffman said.
She has been working with colleague Margaret Miltenberger in anticipation of people later wanting to know how to can or otherwise preserve what they grow.
“If you don’t can things correctly, you can have a problem,” Huffman said.
The West Virginia Extension Service in Charleston recently invited residents to participate in a home gardening program called “Grow This! West Virginia Garden Challenge,” offering free seeds and weekly updates to participants.
“Most years, we have a few hundred people sign up for ‘Grow This.’ But this year, our program has gone absolutely viral (forgive the pun),” said Kristin McCartney, Family Nutrition Program specialist and assistant professor, during an interview with a Charleston television station.
“Twenty-five thousand West Virginians have signed up to receive free seeds,” McCartney said.
“Health educators are working hard to get caught up and are mailing out packages of seeds every day,” the state extension service said. “But ... seeds have become really hard to find. We’re not giving up, though.”
