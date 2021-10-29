CUMBERLAND — The homecoming football game between Allegany and Fort Hill will be played as scheduled, a spokesperson for Allegany County Public Schools said Friday morning.
The game — Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at Greenway Avenue Stadium — will come less than 48 hours after the fatal stabbing of Fort Hill student-athlete Saiquan Jenkins, 17, a junior running back, defensive back and kick returner.
Jenkins died Thursday afternoon and a 16-year-old fellow student was taken into custody shortly after the incident. He was charged with first-degree murder Friday morning.
"After a thoughtful discussion was had among advisors, coaches, administration, student athletes and student representatives, the decision is to move forward with the annual Homecoming Game scheduled for tomorrow," said Mia Cross, the school system's public information officer, in a news release.
Cross said the game would be played in Jenkins' honor.
