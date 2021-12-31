A string of four homicides in Cumberland during the final four months of the year was selected as the top local news story of 2021.
Other stories making the Top 10 as voted on by editors of the Times-News included the winning $731 million Powerball jackpot ticket sold at a Lonaconing convenience store and the COVID-related death of local dermatologist and Hooley Plunge founder Dr. Sean McCagh.
The deadly crimes in the city began on Sept. 10 when 34-year-old Krystal Gallen was stabbed at her Gay Street apartment. Police charged 44-year-old Travis Duckworth, the victim’s estranged boyfriend, in connection with the crime.
A two-day crime spree that was apparently sparked by a Cumberland man’s issues with the COVID-19 vaccine led to the deaths of an elderly woman in South Cumberland on Sept. 29 and the accused man’s brother and sister-in-law in Howard County a day later. Jeffrey Allen Burnham, 46, was charged with the shooting deaths of 83-year-old Rebecca Reynolds of Fourth Street and Burnham’s brother, Brian Robinette, 58, and his wife Kelly Sue Robinette, 57, of Ellicott City. Burnham was arrested by West Virginia State Police on Oct. 1 in Davis, West Virginia, in a vehicle that he reportedly stole from Brian Robinette.
A crime that rocked the community occurred Oct. 28 when Fort Hill High School junior Saiquan Jenkins was stabbed in an alley near the school. Jenkins, a junior football player, collapsed on a front sidewalk of the Greenway Avenue school just two days before the annual Homecoming game between Fort Hill and Allegany. A 16-year-old fellow student was charged as an adult with first-degree murder in Jenkins’ death. Numerous tributes and memorials were held, including dedicating the Homecoming game in Jenkins’ memory.
The fourth incident occurred on Pennsylvania Avenue Dec. 2 and resulted in the death of 25-year-old Isaiah Michael Hagans of Baltimore. Hagans was found dead of two gunshots inside the apartment, which was reportedly set on fire. Police located a New York man near the scene and charged him with first-degree murder.
The four deaths in late 2021 marked a huge spike in Cumberland violent crime. During a 20-year span beginning in 2000, there were 11 homicides in the city and never more than one in a year, according to the Governor’s Office of Crime, Prevention, Youth and Victim Services.
The No. 2 story of the year — the jackpot-winning Powerball ticket — resulted in a group of anonymous winners dubbed the “The Power Pack” claiming the $731.1 million prize in May. Maryland is one of 11 states that allows lottery winners to remain anonymous. When the winning drawing was first announced in January, Coney Market quickly became a hub of local, state and national media attention. Store owner Richard Ravenscroft and his staff were presented with a $100,000 check in February for selling the ticket.
The death of Dr. Sean McCagh was selected as the No. 3 story of 2021. A Facebook post from the Hooley Plunge shortly after his Jan. 31 death read, “Our hearts are broken to share that our friend and founder of the Hooley Plunge, Dr. Sean McCagh passed away this morning from his battle with COVID. Sean was so many things to so many people. He loved his family, his patients, and his community. Without Sean, there would have never been a Hooley Plunge. We are all better off for having known Dr. Sean McCagh. Please keep his family in your prayers.”
Other stories rounding out the top 10 include Allegany County reaching 10,000 COVID-19 cases, U.S. Rep. David Trone relating his experience during the Jan. 6 Capitol siege and a plan by the Western Maryland legislative delegation to annex Washington, Allegany and Garrett counties to West Virginia. The list also included Fort Hill and Mountain Ridge playing in the Maryland Class 1A state football championship game at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Hurricane Ida forcing local evacuations and rescues, the death of former Cumberland mayor and Kelly-Springfield Tire Co. CEO Lee Fiedler and the sale of the Country Club Mall in LaVale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.