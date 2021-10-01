CUMBERLAND — A Cumberland man wanted in the killing of a city woman and the shooting deaths of his brother and sister-in-law in Howard County was arrested Friday morning in West Virginia, according to Cumberland Police.
Jeffrey Allen Burnham, 46, was taken into custody by the West Virginia State Police in Tucker County after troopers checked on a suspicious vehicle in the Davis area.
Burnham was driving the red 2007 Corvette allegedly stolen from his brother's home and a gun was recovered from the vehicle, Howard County police said.
"These cases were brought to a successful conclusion through the cooperation of many law enforcement agencies across several jurisdictions along with the support of a vigilant community," Cumberland Police Chief Chuck Ternent said. "We appreciate everyone’s efforts and support."
An arrest warrant for Burnham for first-degree murder and vehicle theft was issued Thursday in the killing of 83-year-old Rebecca Reynolds, who was found dead Wednesday evening in her residence in the 500 block of Fourth Street in South Cumberland.
Reynolds' death was ruled a homicide by the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Ternent said Reynolds was an "associate" of Burnham's mother.
Burnham allegedly stole Reynolds’ 2020 Lincoln automobile, which was found abandoned Thursday on Kreger Road in Ellicott City.
When the stolen Reynolds vehicle was found, Howard County police determined Burnham’s brother lived nearby. Upon going to that residence, police found the bodies of 58-year-old Brian Robinette and his wife, Kelly Sue Robinette.
Cumberland Police reported Friday that Burnham had been sighted Thursday night in the eastern end of Allegany County and the Irons Mountain area.
