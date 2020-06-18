CUMBERLAND — A West Virginia woman arrested last week in connection with a killing at a Cumberland housing complex was transported from West Virginia to Maryland on Thursday to face charges, authorities said.
Jackie Christina Upole, 35, of Levels in Hampshire County surrendered to West Virginia State Police on June 12.
She was the second person arrested following the May 30 death of Antonio Maurice Rollins inside a Fort Cumberland Homes housing unit on May 30.
Dylan Joseph Moyers, 21, of Romney, was arrested June 9. According to the Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigation Unit, Moyers shot Rollins with a small-caliber firearm before stealing cash and a large amount of drugs.
Investigators believe Upole drove Moyers to and from the housing complex.
Moyers was being held without bond Thursday at the Allegany County Detention Center. He was charged with first- and second-degree murder and related charges.
Upole, who faces charges of first- and second-degree murder, accessory to murder and related charges, was awaiting an initial appearance before a district court commission on Thursday.
