CUMBERLAND — The 46-year-old Cumberland man arrested in connection with the killing of an elderly city woman on Sept. 29 and the shooting deaths of his brother and sister-in-law the next day in Ellicott City was returned Tuesday to Allegany County.
Jeffrey Allen Burnham was jailed at the Allegany County Detention Center after he waived extradition before a West Virginia judge during remote court proceedings at the Tygart Valley Regional Jail in Randolph County. Burnham had been incarcerated there since his arrest Friday in Davis, West Virginia.
Burnham was brought back to the county by detectives with the Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigation Unit and appeared before a district court commissioner, who ordered him held without bond.
Burnham faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Rebecca Reynolds, 83, of Cumberland, whose body was found last Wednesday inside her Fourth Street residence. Her death was ruled a homicide by the Maryland Chief Medical Examiner’s Office.
He also will be charged in the slayings of Brian Robinette, 58, and Kelly Sue Robinette, 57, who were found dead inside their residence in Ellicott City. Their bodies were discovered after Howard County Police found an abandoned Lincoln automobile owned by Reynolds near their Kerger Road property.
Burnham then allegedly stole his brother’s 2007 Chevrolet Corvette and fled the area prompting a regional manhunt that culminated in his arrest Friday in Tucker County.
Formal charges in the Howard County crimes will be forthcoming, police said.
“We expect that Burnham will also be served with the Howard County charges in the coming days while he remains in custody in Allegany County,” said Sherry Llewellyn, spokesperson for the Howard County Police Department.
Burnham was arrested Friday outside the Billy Motel in Davis by West Virginia State Police after he flagged down a motorist. Upon contacting Burnham outside the motel, state police determined he was wanted on murder charges in Allegany County as well as the double homicide in Howard County.
At the time of the arrest, state police seized the stolen Corvette along with a gun found in the vehicle.
