CUMBERLAND — The Baltimore man found dead Thursday inside a South End apartment was likely shot twice with a 9 mm handgun, according to documents filed in Allegany County District Court.
Cumberland Police identified the victim as 25-year-old Isaiah Michael Hagans, who was found inside an apartment at 14 1/2 Pennsylvania Avenue following a fire that engulfed the residence.
The fire started just after city police officers arrived to investigate a report of shots fired inside the apartment building just off Oldtown Road.
Alex Alexander Sweeney, 25, of New York was seen running from the building in the first block of Pennsylvania Avenue and apprehended after a brief foot chase, according to the documents. He was later charged with first-degree murder.
The apartment building was reported on fire soon after. According to the court documents, officers evacuated other apartments in the building, but were unable to enter one fire-engulfed apartment. The evacuation reportedly included two tenants who told police they heard gunshots prior to the fire.
Firefighters extinguished the fire before state fire investigators entered the apartment and discovered Hagans' body on the floor with both hands behind his back after moving a couch that appeared to have been on fire, according to the court filings.
Investigators also reportedly found two 9 mm shell casings within the residence before police obtained a warrant to conduct a search of the dwelling.
According to the documents, Hastings appeared to have gunshot wounds to the left armpit area and to the back near the kidney.
Sweeney was taken to police headquarters after being treated at UPMC Western Maryland for an unknown medical issue.
According to the documents, a warrant authorized search at the police station led to the discovery of a possible fire accelerant on Sweeney and his shoes.
The piece-by-piece clothing search of Sweeney’s apparel also reportedly led to discovery of a live 9 mm round in one of Sweeney’s shoes.
The court documents also show that Sweeney had been staying at the Pennsylvania Avenue apartment leased to Sheila Cappadona.
The investigation also included review of 13 minutes of surveillance footage from a neighboring house that showed Sweeney and Cumberland Police officers who appear to be running just as they arrived on the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.