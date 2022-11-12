MOUNT SAVAGE, Md. — A Friday morning ceremony at the Mount Savage Volunteer Fire Department honored local veterans, both living and deceased, for their service to their community and country.
While “most veterans are friends of the rain” and the ceremony is normally held outdoors, Old Rail VFW Post 6025 Quartermaster Roy Stafford said, the day’s inclement weather moved the ceremony inside, which worked well as the attendees were invited to lunch at the fire hall after.
The VFW’s ability to host the annual event, Stafford said, is “a privilege.”
“We have a strong community here. We’re really, really patriotic,” said Stafford. “It’s an honor, being a Vietnam veteran myself, to honor those who served and those who died. It’s always a privilege.”
Among other patriotic honors, Friday’s ceremony featured remarks from retired Army Col. Joseph Neder, prayers from the Rev. Jim Glass and Terry Beal of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 172, bagpipe selections performed by Jay Cochrane and three rifle volleys for fallen service members. The names of deceased area veterans were read aloud.
As a veteran himself, Glass said it was “an honor” to lead the day’s first prayer.
“I thank all the veterans that are here,” he said. “We’re here to honor those that have given the supreme sacrifice. For those that have also served and for those that are still serving our freedom, Lord bless y’all.”
In addition to leadership roles during his military service, Stafford said while introducing Neder, the retired colonel also retired as a warden at North Branch Correctional Institution and resides in Mount Savage.
Friday’s gathering, said Neder, was one of reverence and remembrance. When the day was first celebrated as Armistice Day more than 100 years ago, it only acknowledged veterans of World War I, he said. In time, the holiday was renamed Veterans Day to honor all Americans who served.
“We are here today to honor our service members and remember their sacrifices they had made, and the courage it takes to defend honor, duty and country,” Neder said. “We’re here also today to honor our heroes, to remember their achievements, their courage and their dedication and to say thank you for their sacrifices.”
Veterans “come from all walks of life, but they share several fundamental qualities,” Neder said. “They possess courage, pride, determination, dedication to duty and integrity — all the qualities needed to serve a cause larger than oneself.
“Many of them didn’t even volunteer,” Neder said. “They didn’t go to war because they love fighting. They were called to be a part of something bigger than themselves. They were ordinary people who responded in extraordinary ways in extreme times.”
Members of the modern military are carrying on the legacy of those who served before and continue to “make the ultimate sacrifices,” Neder said. “They follow in the footsteps of generations of fine Americans.”
Friday’s gathering, Neder said, was “one small way” to honor generations of service.
“It is a way to say ‘We remember,’” Neder said. “From the soldiers who shivered and starved through the winter at Valley Forge, to the doughboys perched in the muddy trenches of France, to the platoons who patrolled the jungles of Vietnam and the young men and women have patrolled the mountains of Afghanistan, we remember and honor them all.”
