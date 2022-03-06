FLINTSTONE, Md. — It was a warm Saturday afternoon at Rocky Gap State Park when the Hooley Plunge was held this weekend — not just in temperature, but in atmosphere.
The event, which returned for its 18th year, is a fundraiser for Special Olympics of Allegany County that has raised nearly $2 million. By the time the plunge-takers entered Lake Habeeb at 1 p.m. Saturday, more than $94,000 had been donated to this year's event.
Special Olympics Area Director Dottie Turner said the Hooley Plunge funds 100% of the Allegany County organization's annual operating costs. That money helps with everything from chartering buses for traveling Special Olympians to their uniforms and stays at events.
Turner has volunteered with Special Olympics for 50 years, she said, and took over as area director nearly 30 years ago. The cause is dear to heart, she said, as her sister is a Special Olympian who still participates at 73 years old.
"The community is wonderful in the way that they support this," Turner said.
One longtime plunge-taker, local bartender Jeff Mallow, was presented with a community spirit award for his enthusiasm, as well as the money he's raised over the years.
Mallow recalled watching the first Plunge 18 years ago.
"I watched the first one go off, and there were only like 10-15 people," Mallow said. "I said, 'I'm going to do that next year.' So, I got together the $50, which was all you needed to get in, and as years went by just went more and more."
Mallow, who currently tends bar at the Toasted Goat and used to at Ristorante Ottaviani, said he begins fundraising about a month before the event. His spot behind the bar is a boon, he said, and his generous patrons help him out.
Asked what his favorite part of the Plunge is, Mallow said he looks forward to the crowd that gathers.
"It's the people," Mallow said. "It's like Derby Day in Frostburg, where you see people you only get to see once a year."
Chris Myers, owner of the Craft Table on the downtown mall, opted to take the Plunge for the first time this year. He said he started raising money about a month and a half ago, ending up with $240. His goal was $150, he said, so he was pleased with the effort.
Myers, who is legally blind, was accompanied by his guide dog, yellow Labrador Fiona.
"I'm not sure if she's going to go. She's going to get me as far as the water," Myers said about a half hour before the crowd went down to the shore. "If she's like 'This is as far as I go, dad, you're on your own,' then I guess that's it."
When Myers later made his way into the water in one of the middle waves, clad in a black hat with big white horns, Fiona decided to keep him company — at least, for part of the way, splashing around toward the front of the lake before reuniting with Myers.
Fort Hill juniors and football players Lance Bender and Landen Keech said they were excited to be back at Rocky Gap for the Plunge again, since the team didn't take part when the event was held last in October 2021.
Bender was grateful for Saturday's warmer weather, but still said he was looking forward to getting out of the cold water.
"Our first year, the lake had ice on it and everything," Bender said.
Keech and Bender agreed taking the Plunge together was a good way for their team to build unity with one another.
"It's a good atmosphere around everybody," said Keech.
"It's good for us all to be around each other," Bender said. "Whenever you run together in 30-degree water, everyone has a bond."
"The closer you are, the warmer you are," Keech joked.
