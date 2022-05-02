CUMBERLAND — The decision made nearly 20 years ago to fundraise locally for Allegany County Special Olympics through the Hooley Plunge has benefited a wide range of other county groups in that time, one of its organizers says.
Jim Stafford of Alhambra Wamba Caravan 89, which organizes the annual event held the first Saturday in March, said Friday that the group’s allocation committee recently completed the process of deciding where the money will go. This year, $111,000 will be divided between the Special Olympics, county schools and colleges and organizations that work with individuals with developmental disabilities.
The main goal, said Stafford, “is to completely fund the budget for Allegany County Special Olympics,” which totals about $30,000. They also make it a point to donate between $5,000 and $10,000 to Boy Scout Troop 89, which consists of developmentally disabled youth.
The rest of the money is distributed between selected applicants. Only groups can apply for the funds, Stafford said, and not individuals.
Part of this year’s funds for the local Special Olympics, Stafford said, is to send swimming coach Mallory Powers to Florida for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games. Some of the funds were used to establish a scholarship for occupational health students at Allegany College of Maryland similar to one funded at Frostburg State University for students studying special education, Stafford said.
The Plunge has raised $1.7 million in its 18 years. Unlike other Special Olympics events across the state, the funds raised by the Hooley Plunge stay in Allegany County.
“We just decided that we were going to take care of our own, and we’ve been very successful,” Stafford said.
Stafford said he was pleasantly surprised by how well this year’s fundraiser fared, given its close proximity to the Ghouley Hooley Plunge held in October 2021.
The 2021 Plunge was postponed due to COVID-19, and was the first held in the absence of founder Dr. Sean McCagh, who died in January last year. The October event raised $175,000.
“We’re really proud that we can finally touch base with these things, and even increase the amount of money we’re giving,” Stafford said. “It’s because of the amount of support we get from our community, and a lot of it is in honor of Dr. McCagh.”
In time, Stafford said, he hopes that the Hooley Plunge will become a time-honored community tradition like the group’s Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament, a basketball tournament also held in March.
“We’ve done the ACIT for 60 years. This could be one of those things, too,” Stafford said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.